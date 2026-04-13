Mamdani Announces NYC's First City-Run Grocery Store — Here's How It'll Work

After months of anticipation, Mayor Zohran Mamdani has officially announced the site for the first city-owned grocery store in New York City, a massive step forward for one of the most ambitious campaign proposals the new mayor introduced. The grocery store will be located in the East Harlem neighborhood of Manhattan, with La Marqueta (a city-owned retail market in the area) set to house the new store. Because it takes a lot of time and money to build (just look at Chili's stagnant expansion in 2026), this first store is expected to open near the end of 2027 and will cost the city $30 million.

Mamdani announced the first city-owned grocery store during his 100 Day Address, promising, "Stores where prices are fair, workers are treated with dignity, and where New Yorkers can actually afford to shop. At our stores, eggs will be cheaper. Bread will be cheaper. Grocery shopping will no longer be an unsolvable equation."

As far as its location is concerned, it's hard to argue there's a better place to open up the first city-run grocery store than La Marqueta. The retail market was officially opened for business in 1936 by Mayor Fiorello LaGuardia, a politician who Mamdani has long said influenced his progressive style of governing. And don't you worry if you're from any of the other four boroughs in New York — including Queens, Andrew Zimmern's food capital of the world — there are plans to open more locations in the coming years. Mamdani's team is intent on opening all five city-run grocery stores by the end of his first term in 2029.