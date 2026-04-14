11 Regional PB&J Variants From Around The World
The peanut butter and jelly sandwich is one of those foods that everyone seems to have such strong, warm memories tied to from growing up. Our lunch boxes were filled with them and our summer days almost always involved a picnic in the backyard that had these gems as a menu mainstay. For many of us, the peanut butter and jelly was one of, if not the, very first meals we were able (and allowed) to prepare on our very own (even if we did have to stand on the counter to reach the jars from the pantry and use the plastic kiddie knife and paper plates reserved for our early "chef" days).
It's also strangely comforting in its makeup. You've only got three ingredients, a triple threat of classics in bread, peanut butter, and grape or strawberry jelly. That's all. Why mess with perfection? We'll tell you why. Although the OG version really does hit the target, people have proven over and again that if we're willing to unleash our white-knuckled grip on the traditional PB&J recipe, we just might be surprised by how sweet the results can be.
We've featured the restaurants across the United States that have the most unique peanut butter and jelly sandwiches on the menu, and we wanted to dig a bit deeper, uncovering some regional specific PB&J sammies across the world (America included, of course). Here are the 11 most interesting and tasty regional peanut butter and jelly sandwich twists, spanning across the globe.
1. The Fluffernutter (New England)
Behold, the New England delicacy that is the Fluffernutter sandwich. To say this twist on the standard PB&J is popular would be an extreme understatement. Case in point: It's now accepted enough to land "Fluffernutter" its own spot among the food words officially added to the Merriam Webster dictionary.
Birthed and beloved in New England, this now iconic sandwich has fast become a preferred spin on the standard PB&J thanks to its sticky and oh-so-sweet swapping of jelly for the local favorite creation of Marshmallow Fluff. That's right. This goopy, glossy, marshmallowy cloud-like spread was first created in Massachusetts, which would explain the regional penchant for it as a preferred sidekick to PB in the traditional sammie. This new take features bread, a generous peanut butter swipe, plus an ample slathering of Fluff. Still simple and intrinsically tied to warm, sweet memories, the Fluffernutter is a cornerstone fixture of New Englander childhoods.
For a lot of New England kids, the Fluffernutter wasn't just an occasional treat (even though it may have appeared and tasted more like dessert than a meal). Instead, the Fluffernutter was a regular player in the lunch roster. Even now, it has serious staying power (and a reserved spot on the menu) with anyone who grew up enjoying it. You can even toast your Fluffernutter, letting everything melt together into one gooey heap of a heavenly mess. Either way, the Fluffernutter is clearly here to stay.
2. The Fried PB, Banana, & Bacon (Memphis)
Have you ever heard of the favorite PB&J variant beloved by the King of Rock 'n' Roll himself? We're talking about the infamous "Elvis Sandwich," featuring peanut butter, banana, and bacon. How do we know it was his favorite? Well, not only has Elvis' personal chef shared the secrets behind the famed peanut butter, banana, and bacon sandwich, but it's also been basically immortalized as such on the menu of a now famous Memphis eatery (the Arcade Restaurant).
This Memphis-born legend (talking about the sammie now, though the King also traces his roots to Bluff City) takes peanut butter to new heights, adding bananas and bacon, then frying it all up with a golden, buttery finish. Start with two thick slices of bread (Texas toast if you're really committed to doing it right). Next, slather those Lone Star slabs with creamy peanut butter, sliced bananas, and bacon (if you're feeling it), before pressing it all together and sending it straight to the griddle for that glorious iconic fry.
Make sure there is plenty of butter in the pan or on the grill, then place the sandwich down, and in mere seconds, you've got a richly decadent, warm, and wildly over-the-top twist on the classic PB&J. Just one bite of this crispy, buttery bliss, and you'll be all shook up and right there alongside Elvis as a fan. You simply can't help falling in love with this sammie.
3. The PB & Huckleberry (Pacific Northwest)
Out in the Pacific Northwest, the PB&J gets a seasonal switch-up thanks to one small but mighty local berry. This upgrade is the huckleberry, and if you know anything about the PNW history, you'll already know these teeny berries are a pretty big deal. This is especially the case in Idaho, where the huckleberry is currently the official state fruit.
So, it would only make sense that the Idaho PB&J sandwich would feature huckleberry as its twist. This special Pacific Northwest version is pretty self explanatory, sticking to the classic recipe (bread, peanut butter, and a layer of jam), but ensures that specific fruity spread is none other than of the regionally celebrated huckleberry variety. Even better, it's often homemade huckleberry, and sometimes this sammie is packed with fresh whole berries for extra texture and unique appeal.
Beyond an excellent new taste, what makes this sandwich so very special to the Pacific Northwest area is that huckleberries are found everywhere and known for growing wild (mostly in the mountains). During the small window of their season, you'll find local folks foraging with great enthusiasm (some waiting all year for the wondrous return). Seriously, there's a whole culture built around them (think jams, syrups, desserts, and more), and in sandwich form? We've got the PB & huckleberry. It's still PB&J at its core, just with a little Pacific Northwest personality peppered in.
4. The PB & Muscadine (The South)
Down South, if you're still one of those lost souls making PB&Js with jelly made from those run-of-the-mill, average grocery store grapes, you're completely missing out. According to any Southerner worth their salt, muscadines (and the jellies and jams made from them) are where it's at. These wild, thick-skinned grapes are not only larger in size than the average grape, but also deliver a big flavor said to lean into a sweeter and far richer realm.
Unmistakably tied to the region far below the Mason Dixon, muscadines are native to the southeastern United States area, and for a lot of families, they're inextricably linked to childhood reveries. Folks from that neck of the woods can recall cherished moments of tradition, including picking muscadines, cooking them down into jelly, then spreading that full-bodied, jammilicious flavor across bread. Now pair that glorious jelly with peanut butter, and you've created a Southern-inspired PB&J just begging to be savored. The best part? You've managed to make a sandwich that covers both comfort food fare and nostalgic nosh.
To give this PB sandwich spin even more props, some call muscadines a superfruit, thanks to their plentiful nutritional perks. Whether going with the classic bread, peanut butter, and muscadine jelly version, or opting for grilling it into a warm, melty toastie (letting the peanut butter soften and the jelly turn almost syrupy), you're tasting a Southern mainstay that'll make you forget all about that regular jelly-infused PB&J sammie.
5. Tahini & Date Molasses (Middle Eastern version of PB&J)
Now, let's head to the Middle East, where we get a really creative PB&J version via the introduction of tahini. All across parts of the Middle East, tahini and molasses (often called dibs) come together in a combo that mirrors the magic of the classic American PB&J comfort food staple.
The premise here is simple: Instead of peanut butter, you've got tahini (smooth, nutty, and just a little earthy). Then come the molasses (usually grape or date, but many other fruit versions, including fig, are known to enter the mix). This specific pick of molasses manages to bring a deep, richly sweet quality to the sandwich that just sways in an entirely different and delicious direction than your standard jelly.
Mix these two together and you've whipped up a silky, swirlable spread that's ready for just about anything (including kicking standard PB&J straight to the curb in lieu of its mouthwatering charms). While the ratio of the mixing is pretty straightforward (most often one-to-one), how and where one applies the hybrid-spread is wide open and wildly varied. Some people plop it directly on bread. Others defer the sandwich limitation altogether, preferring to scoop the tahini and molasses concoction up with a warm pita. You can even sprinkle a little sea salt if you want to add a sweet-salty, balancing kick that's said to make the flavor of this Middle Eastern PB&J dupe really pop.
6. The PB & Guava (Miami/Cuban/Caribbean)
Guava presents the next inspired twist for the traditional PB&J. Since we've featured the easiest and tastiest ways to eat guava correctly in the past, it comes as no surprise that whipping it up into a jelly or jam spread so scrumptious it woos even the most strident PB&J purist to chow down on this flavorful flip. While guava is the preferred path this PB&J variation takes (trading grape or strawberry jelly for its glorious goodness), the structure stays familiar.
For this specific peanut butter and guava sandwich recipe, the fruit usually hits the scene in a jam or jelly form. It's sweet with a slight tartness that cuts through the richness of peanut butter (a big reason why the pairing is so popular, as fans just love that lighter, near zing the guava adds). What results is a whole new peanut butter sandwich rendition that is said to be brighter, tangier, and very much tied to Cuban and Caribbean kitchens. Some iterations even add in cream cheese, a small nod to the classic guava-and-cheese combo found in Cuban pastries, whereas others prefer to toast it.
The good news is that this isn't some rare, hard-to-find ingredient for pairing with peanut butter. Guava is everywhere in Miami (bakeries, pastries, and snacks), so sliding it into a peanut butter sandwich feels like a natural extension of all these equally delicious, culturally inspired creations.
7. The PB & Maple Syrup (Vermont/Minnesota)
In Vermont and parts of Minnesota, the PB&J doesn't get entirely revamped, just slightly reimagined. Specifically, the classic comfort food sammie preferred in this region swaps out the signature jelly for something already close at hand: the area's iconic maple syrup. The recipe for this inventive sandwich flip features a layer of peanut butter followed by a mouthwatering serving of real maple syrup (either lightly drizzled directly over the top or mixed into the peanut butter beforehand to create a heavenly hybrid-spread). Since syrup is thinner than jam, that step matters. Introduce too much syrup (especially if drizzling versus spreading), and the sandwich gets soggy fast.
Another critical element? PB & maple sandwich purists will strongly attest that this smash-up only really works with real maple syrup. You know, the kind made from boiled sap (not the artificially flavored faux-shams seen lining store shelves in any grocery shop in the world). No sir, it's gotta be that authentic maple stuff, with the looser consistency and deep, never cloying sweetness that perfectly blends into the peanut butter (instead of sitting on top of it, watery, runny and just bleh).
In addition to its remarkable taste, this syrup is quite convenient to source in these maple-producing regions, and something most people already have in the kitchen. This is especially the case during and directly after sugaring season, when fresh syrup is sold. Hence, incorporating it into a sandwich makes perfect sense.
8. The PB & Apple Butter (Appalachia)
In America's Appalachia region, those mountains bear a fruity goodness that make the area's PB&J swap smooth and delicious, like buttah. Apple butter that is! Rather than relying on the regular grape or strawberry spreads, jelly gets politely pushed aside for something already sitting in most Appalachian pantries, likely having been there since the harvest last fall.
You see, here in Holler Land, a peanut butter and apple butter sandwich usually starts long before the bread slices ever hit the scene. It begins with apples picked fresh from the local orchards, and a date specifically set aside on the calendar marked as "apple butter day." Historically, these were the sun-dappled autumn moments when families in the area would gather around a large copper kettle set over a hardwood fire to create an apple butter spread so good it could be considered culinary sorcery. Today, modern kitchens may be the site of most apple butter creations, but the cherished recipe remains the same.
Apples are peeled, cored, then cooked down into an applesauce-like consistency, which is stirred for several hours. By the end, once sugar and spice are added and the mixture has thickened just right, the apple butter is ladled into jars that not only fill home pantry shelves, but also get gifted to neighbors and friends. So, when whipping up a peanut butter sandwich, it's not even a question of jam or jelly. Apple butter is naturally what folks in Appalachia reach for.
9. The PB & Marionberry Jam (Oregon)
The next PB&J switcheroo on this list belongs to the Beaver State, with Oregon placing its own uniquely regional mark on our beloved comfort food sandwich. And what kind of magic Oregonian spread is being swapped for the classic grape or strawberry in this recipe? It's none other than marionberry jam. What may appear to the naked eye as any old fruity schmear only takes one bite for diners to realize is a berry that's anything but basic.
Marionberries are said to bring a greater depth plus more tart character to the table (leaning almost wine-adjacent in their flavor aura). Sounds yummy, right? Well, spread that on two slices of bread with peanut butter and you've got a bonafide Oregonian-approved PB&J that'll send your taste buds to paradise. Even the texture stands out, as a really good marionberry jam often has whole berries or seeds mixed in, giving it a little more structure than velvety smooth but one-dimensional jam. You can also choose to keep this PB&J iteration classic or add extras, like sliced bananas or more.
What's also cool is how uniquely tied to Oregon marionberries are. They thrive in the state's specific climate, which gives the whole sandwich a keenly strong sense of place. It keeps the classic PB&J soul but gives it a Pacific Wonderland edge you just can't find anywhere else. Think of it this way: It's not just PB&J, but PB&J Oregon-style.
10. PB & Vegemite (Australia) and PB & Marmite (U.K.)
Now, take a deep breath, and try to keep an open mind, because this next PB&J twist lands firmly in the "must trust the locals" territory. Are you ready for a more savory shocker? Peanut butter meets Vegemite in Australia and Marmite in the U.K., and suddenly your sweet tried-and-true PB&J sammie is tasting a lot more ... intense.
If you've ever tried either of these spreads (both thick, salty yeast-forward formulas full of umami vibes and B vitamins), you will know they're an acquired taste and certainly not for everyone. To say they're divisive would be a tame description, but if you grew up with them, they're basically a non-negotiable around Aussie and U.K. breakfast tables (usually seen spread on English muffins or toast). Now, if you add peanut butter to this traditional bread and spread pairing? The creamy, sweetness may just be enough to mellow out the sharp, salty hit of the spread to win over the skeptics.
Aussies have been making this combo at home for ages, spreading peanut butter thick, then taking a less-heavy hand with the Vegemite layer (a rookie mistake is overdoing it ... just trust us, don't). Over in the U.K., things recently went official when an already super popular Marmite Peanut Butter hit shelves as a ready-made blend (roughly 90% crunchy peanut butter, 10% Marmite). Whether it's your thing or not, the verdict on this PB&J spin is that people are hooked.
11. PB & Kimchi (Korea)
Okay, our final pick on this list sounds like it might be a prank, but go with us on this one. It's peanut butter and kimchi ... in a sandwich. This albeit super strange sounding combo actually taps into something deeper than mere flavor (although even that is defended as being quite nice). The thing is that kimchi isn't just an ingredient in Korea. It goes way beyond, revealing itself as an integral part of Koreans' daily lives. For many individuals from this country, a meal simply doesn't feel complete without kimchi making an appearance in some form.
It's spicy, tangy, fermented, and chock-full of flavor, and it shows up in myriad dishes, from run-of-the-mill rice bowls to comfort food plates, and now, PB&J dupes of the classic Americana fare via kimchi-infused sandwiches. This peanut butter pairing is said to shine specifically thanks to PB's rich, fatty, and slightly sweet quality, which apparently softens the sharpness of the kimchi, while letting all that garlicky, chili-forward heat still radiate.
People who try it often say the flavor combo feels familiar, almost like Southeast Asian dishes where peanuts, spice, and fermented elements come together splendidly. That peanut-chili vibe may be random, but according to its numerous fans, it works.