11 Regional PB&J Variants From Around The World

The peanut butter and jelly sandwich is one of those foods that everyone seems to have such strong, warm memories tied to from growing up. Our lunch boxes were filled with them and our summer days almost always involved a picnic in the backyard that had these gems as a menu mainstay. For many of us, the peanut butter and jelly was one of, if not the, very first meals we were able (and allowed) to prepare on our very own (even if we did have to stand on the counter to reach the jars from the pantry and use the plastic kiddie knife and paper plates reserved for our early "chef" days).

It's also strangely comforting in its makeup. You've only got three ingredients, a triple threat of classics in bread, peanut butter, and grape or strawberry jelly. That's all. Why mess with perfection? We'll tell you why. Although the OG version really does hit the target, people have proven over and again that if we're willing to unleash our white-knuckled grip on the traditional PB&J recipe, we just might be surprised by how sweet the results can be.

We've featured the restaurants across the United States that have the most unique peanut butter and jelly sandwiches on the menu, and we wanted to dig a bit deeper, uncovering some regional specific PB&J sammies across the world (America included, of course). Here are the 11 most interesting and tasty regional peanut butter and jelly sandwich twists, spanning across the globe.