Idaho PB&J Sandwiches Get Some Help From The Official State Fruit

Idaho may best be known for its russet potatoes grown in the Snake River Plain near the lowlands of the Blackfoot Mountains, but spuds aren't the only flavor-rich crop grown in the state's mountainous terrain. Huckleberries have been beloved as Idaho's best kept secret for at least a generation, and they're so popular that Gem State legislators named the sweet berries Idaho's official state fruit in 2000.

Idahoans dedicate entire festivals to huckleberry-themed recipes, where they cook up everything from pies to pancakes stuffed with the sumptuous forest berry. Idaho's love for huckleberries runs so deep that the state has developed a special twist on the iconic peanut butter and jelly sandwich, spreading huckleberry jam (not grape or strawberry jelly) on their bread slices opposite the PB. It's a regional variant on the tried and true American classic that's so tasty, Delish magazine rated it the state's most iconic sandwich.

It's a recipe as simple as it is popular. Just slather some huckleberry jam on a slab of Wonder Bread and smash it against another slice smeared with your choice of peanut butter — hard to mess that up. Idahoans swear by this tasty snack and likely enjoy it with chips made from some of the state's famous potatoes. We love the idea of a grilled huckleberry and crunchy PB sandwich any day of the week.