14 Restaurants Serving The Most Unique Peanut Butter Sandwiches
Few foods that can transport us back to childhood as instantly as a peanut butter sandwich. For many, it was packed in a brown-bag and devoured at lunch, complete with a hand-written note from mom. Sometimes we enjoyed them on picnics during lazy weekends at the lake, or as perhaps as mid-trek pick-me-ups on a family hiking trip. Wherever life brought our PB sammies, they were always that meal or ideal afternoon snack that carried nostalgia in every bite.
It seems like this love affair born from our younger years, we never seem to grow out of — not that we are complaining. The average person will eat almost 3,000 PB&Js in their lifetime, according to a 2016 survey by Peter Pan Simply Ground Peanut Butter. That's a lot of PB sammies. But for all the peanut-butter-smeared, sweet memories we share, we couldn't help but wonder, what else is out there? So we set off on a delicious mission, in search of restaurants serving the most unique peanut butter sandwiches in America.
These 14 restaurants bring something special to the table, proving the peanut butter sandwich is far from finished evolving. Methodology for how we picked our PBs at the end.
Deep-Fried Mini PB&Js – Urban Hotdog Company
Urban Hotdog Company is known for pushing boundaries in the hot dog realm, but its Deep-Fried Mini PB&Js prove an equal commitment to elevating nostalgic comfort food (and huzzah to that). This golden square of goodness starts with a classic PB&J, which gets dunked in house-made batter. After a sizzling soak, what emerges from the fryer in all its puffed, crisp, and piping hot glory is peanut butter sandwich sorcery.
A speckled showering of powdered sugar completes the masterpiece, turning our beloved childhood staple into something that feels carnival-worthy, yet strangely refined. This is the kind of incredible PB treat that reminds you that these little legumes from the pea family, sometimes known as ground peas, somehow make magic when they meet heat, sugar, and a splash of oil.
Locals rave about these things, and it's easy to see why. They deliver that perfect contrast: crispy outside, molten PB&J inside, and a hit of sweetness that lands somewhere between fair food and grandma's kitchen. We think even nana would dig one of these wild PB delights.
The Pooh Bear – PB&J with Tay
PB&J with Tay is exactly the niche eatery that reminds you why there is just something universally appealing about a good ole PB sammy. This warm, family-run cafe is named after the owner's daughter, Taylynn, and the menu treats peanut butter as the main event. As in, the entire menu is dedicated to it. The Pooh Bear immediately drew us in, probably because it leans into the simplicity of childhood flavors that were our everyday, while adding just enough grown-up ritz to the mix.
You get all the good stuff here, starting with two thick slices of Texas toast, slathered with smooth and creamy house-made peanut butter, fresh banana slices, crunchy walnuts, and a lip-smacking, syrupy sweet drizzle of honey that brings it all home (all the better if it gets our fingers sticky and makes a mess!) It's basically a delicious ode to the PB sammy of our past.
PBJ Smash – Wedgewood Brewing Company
Wedgewood Brewing Company's PBJ Smash doesn't just push boundaries in a culinary sense — it basically breaks the door down and charges full-steam ahead into deliciously weird territory. And honestly? We embrace it.
The PBJ Smash is an unusual-looking towering creation showcasing two smashed patties, melty Swiss cheese, smoky bacon, peanut butter, and raspberry-jalapeno jam. Now, we know peanut butter on a burger might sound wild to some, but remember, George Washington Carver, often called the grandfather of peanuts, came up with hundreds of uses for them. So, a burger like this probably would've delighted him. All we know is its mere eccentric existence makes us near giddy — probably because of how much The PBJ Smash plays into that spirit of innovation.
The peanut butter melts into the patties like a salty, nutty sauce, while the raspberry-jalapeno jam brings sweet and heat in one fell swoop. This is one PB sandwich that refuses to stay relegated to a lunch pail, but earns its place in every gastropubs or craft kitchen.
PB&J Burger – Squareburger
Squareburger is a company built on hometown pride and creative smash-burgers, so you could say its PB&J Burger fits right in ... because it doesn't. This out-of-the-box burger combines beef, white cheddar, bacon, jalapeno crispers, peanut butter, and bacon pepper jam into a sweet-savory-spicy mash-up that raises eyebrows, then immediately wins hearts.
We know what you are thinking. Peanut butter on a burger is an open invitation for skepticism. And we admit it definitely sounds like one of those menu items you order on a dare, then shock yourself by wanting to order again. Because who would have thought to pair jalapeno crispers with our sweet PB&J? Love it or hate it, one has to say the spicy, crispy addition does kinda put an end to (or render moot?) the great smooth versus chunky peanut butter debate. It's all textured here.
This unique burger also taps into the spirit of American peanut heritage. After all, two peanut farmers (Jefferson and Carter) became U.S. presidents, and we'd like to believe they'd totes appreciate the peanut ingenuity happening on this corner of Danville's historic square.
The Big Apple Sandwich – Peanut Butter & Jelly Deli
We have listed apples and PB among the best twists on peanut butter sandwiches, but never before have we found it look so sweet on an actual menu. At the Peanut Butter & Jelly Deli, peanut butter is taken to artisanal craft level, ground fresh and given elite star status. In fact, this deli has built an entire menu (and its very name) around America's most nostalgic sammy spread.
The Big Apple Sandwich takes the classic PB&J and gives it a refreshingly crisp and bright twist. Beginning with freshly ground peanut butter, a chunky apple jam (think fall in a jar) is added. Then, the whole kitten caboodle is topped with fresh diced apples, giving that crunch we all crave, plus a bonus side of fresh-from-the-orchard sweetness.
For us, it's a great reminder that peanut butter pairs beautifully beyond the usual strawberry-or-grape jelly, and especially that apple, with its tartness and innately acidic crunch, lowkey puts the latter to shame. (Yes, we said it.) In the deli's own words on Facebook: "The apple thing is in full swing!" And it is. It really, really is.
PB&J Burger – Son of a Butcher
Would you eat a peanut butter burger? Son of a Butcher is betting the success of its PB&J Burger that you will accept this challenge, and often. The business proves it is fearless in its innovation, as this bold build layers beef, blackberry jam, bacon, caramelized onions, American cheese, and (to really send purists into a tizzy) crunchy peanut butter. But don't let the crunch deter you; this sammy will woo you, too.
It has its dessert diva going for it in the blackberry jam, which brings a deep, wine-dark sweetness to the otherwise savory blend. Bacon adds smoky protein, while caramelized onions cross the divide with a buttery quality that somehow melds it altogether. The peanut butter? Well, that star is gonna sing no matter who she's standing beside.
Now, we know Son of a Butcher is not shy when it comes to boldly dropping some real rock-your-world, out-of-the-box creations. But, with this particular PB&J Burger? It feels iconic, or at the very least, most definitely a big ole middle finger raised to your run-of-the-mill lunchbox PB.
Fried Fluffernutter – Local 149
The Fluffernutter was born in New England, so it's fitting that Local 149 in Boston gives the hometown classic the gourmet treatment. The Fried Fluffernutter is a nostalgic dream, featuring creamy peanut butter and marshmallow fluff, sealed inside bread, then flashed in the fryer and drizzled with chocolate and caramel sauce. (Take a moment to collect yourself after that description, as naturally, visions must be filling your head right now that are making you swoon.)
Ready to move on? Okay. So, it's rich. It's gooey. It's over-the-top and feels like the dessert your inner child always wanted to have at lunch for your meal, but your parent would never, ever approve, daring to call it more dessert than bonafide sustenance in a sammy form. Well, we are all adults here now, so we say dive in. The "water" here is divine!
Local 149's version leans into Massachusetts's longstanding legacy with Fluff, and our childhood love affair with PB, while still feeling modern and restaurant-worthy. We see it as a delicious reminder to all grown-ups, that we deserve whimsical sandwiches, too.
Slamba Jamba – Moogy's
Moogy's is a beloved Brighton hangout full of late-night comfort food energy, so it is only natural that it would pay homage to the comfort foods of our childhood to stay on theme. And while we would have totally been tickled to bits to find a regular ole PB & Fluff sandwich on its menu, this eatery clearly said, "We'll do you one better!" (Or three).
We say three because, not only does Moogy's take the beloved Fluffernutters we grew up drooling over in our younger years, but it goes absolutely off script (in the best way possible), creating a triple-decker sammie chock full of peanut butter, marshmallow Fluff, and sliced bananas.
Officially, it's called the Slamba Jamba, but after one bite, you just might call it heaven. We must admit, we have been impressed with some Fluff-centered sammies on our unique PB journey thus far, and while Boston helped make the Fluffernutter famous, Moogy's has clearly elevated it to extreme levels (three levels to be exact).
Fried Peanut Butter N' Banana – The Arcade Restaurant
The Arcade is the oldest restaurant in Memphis, and among its most noteworthy menu items is the one Elvis famously adored. We are talking about the Fried Peanut Butter N' Banana sandwich. Served griddled until golden, and optionally upgraded with bacon (just the way The King is said to have preferred it), this sandwich feels almost like a necessary pilgrimage for all those Mr. Presley adorers across the nation.
The fact that the flavor combinations are on point doesn't hurt, either. There is a reason peanut butter and banana is considered among the most classic dynamic duos. Both are creamy and naturally sweet. But we want to talk about what happens when things get heated. When temperatures get fired up, this pair doesn't back down. It melts into a custardy, caramelized spread that smacks of sinfulness, but tastes utterly divine. Make it make sense. Or don't. We'll just be over here dabbing our lips with our napkins while you sort it out... Either way, this PB sammy is on a rock-and-roll, more than earning its place on our most unique list.
The Elvis – Stock & Barrel
We would like to think the chef behind Elvis' iconic peanut butter and banana sandwiches would give this next unique PB sandwich pick her hearty stamp of approval. Stock & Barrel gives the classic Elvis sandwich its own refined, burger-bar glow-up. Its version (The Elvis) layers peanut butter, fried bananas, and applewood bacon (keeping true to the King's favorite combo), but then takes this up a notch by adding a touch of smoky sophistication.
The peanut butter's creaminess really shines in this unique treat. And the fried bananas don't just sit around slouching either, adding a beautiful brown-sugar warmth that anchors it all. And that applewood bacon? It's smokin', and brings that savory crackle to cut straight through any sweetness threatening to steal the show.
Stock & Barrel's version honors tradition (we see you, and still adore you, Elvis), while still feeling upscale enough for a sit-down restaurant. You could say we're all in on this PB sammy — lock, stock, and barrel.
PB & Pickle – Dilly's
Dilly's proudly leans into the quirky magic of the PB & Pickle sandwich, a combo that perhaps sounds questionable — until you remember how good sweet-and-salty flavor combos can be. Here, Dilly's has outdone itself, using both smooth and crunchy peanut butter (a diplomatic move given America's great creamy-versus-crunchy debate), and pairing the mix with sweet bread-and-butter pickles. While we were admittedly thrown for a loop in the choice of pickle (the business name clearly begs for Dill only!), the reviews shushed all skepticism.
Clearly the pickle choice (and every other ingredient) comes together perfectly to form a shockingly delicious sandwich that covers every base, from creamy to tangy to sweet, nutty, crispy, and salty. It's really weird, really wonderful, and really reminds us that sticking unswervingly to tradition may make us miss out on something seriously delicious.
If anything, this sandwich schooled us good. Shame on us for ever thinking that PB could only handle jelly. Imagining a world without this unique combo now? What a pickle that would be.
The Elvis – The Bagel Nook
It's been claimed that there's a weird peanut butter sandwich inside all of us, and while Elvis' preferred sammy is already well documented, we have to believe that if Elvis had been a bagel guy, our next unique pick would've been his go-to order. The Bagel Nook builds its signature ode to The King, aptly named The Elvis, on a French toast bagel, which is already outrageous in the best way. It then smears peanut butter swirl cream cheese on both sides, stacks in freshly sliced bananas, and layers crispy bacon on for good measure.
It's a maximalist masterpiece (minimalism is so boring when seeking unique PBs, right?) It also shows that peanut butter must not be put in a box (a jar is okay), as it clearly can thrive far beyond the traditional sandwich confines.
A fun fact? Americans eat enough peanut butter each year to coat the floor of the Grand Canyon, according to the National Peanut Board. Frankly, after seeing this sammy and reading the reviews, we believe a decent chunk of that number may come from Bagel Nook customers alone.
Peanut Butter Pickle Bacon Burger – Killer Burger
Killer Burger has built its reputation on fearless flavor combos, and its Peanut Butter Pickle Bacon Burger has become a cult favorite. It layers bacon, peanut butter sauce, grilled onions, pickles, mayo, and house sauce onto a juicy patty, creating a sandwich that's messy, packed with edible personality, and flies in the face of conventionality.
The peanut butter sauce that melts into the burger is lip-smack-inducing liquid gold. And the pickles? They cut through that golden goodness with a briny, salty tang that dares the grilled onions to even try to overpower (they definitely do not dare). Yelp swears every bite is a "game changer" (via Instagram) — and it's not wrong.
Today, we even know peanut butter can become a literal diamond under pressure (via the BBC), so of course it can shine on a burger. And this burger? This sweet, savory, tangy, creamy, and crunchy revelation? It is something so special, we think it could get Rihanna singing ... kinda like a "diamonds in the sky" moment, but in burger form.
World's Best PB&J – G D Ritzy's
Sometimes the most jaw-dropping dish is the one that stays closest to the original, and G.D. Ritzy's "World's Best PB&J" is a nostalgic masterpiece elevated in all, and only, the right ways. Two thick slices of soft bread sandwich creamy peanut butter, strawberry jelly, fresh strawberries, and actual whole peanuts, creating a PB&J that tastes comfortingly familiar yet decidedly indulgent. It's a sandwich that reminds you why the classic works, and how sometimes it really is okay to stick with what you love, and what brings that familiar childlike joy flooding right in at first bite.
That being said, we also appreciate the subtle twist added here — the whole peanuts and fresh, ripe strawberries, which provide that immaculate texture that is like the ultimate Ta Da! Another fun fact? Strawberry jelly is America's favorite (36% of PB&J fans prefer it over grape, according to the National Peanut Board), and Ritzy's leans into that with ingenious aplomb. Come to think of it, old-school diners often have this unspoken superpower, somehow making simple food taste monumental. Looking at you, Ritzy's.
Methodology
To compile this list, we scoured online buzz, from foodie blogs to Instagram foodie-stalkers, TikToks, Reddit threads, and viral restaurant menus, for the weirdest, most wonderfully unexpected peanut butter creations chefs have dreamed up. We prioritized spots where PB was the star of surprising sandwiches. In short, we followed where people were raving, double-tapping, and tagging, then filtered for combos that made us lean in and think, "We've got to try that!"