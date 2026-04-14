The Best Way To Make Peach Iced Tea Without Artificial Flavors

While normal iced tea is fine, an easy way to transform boring iced tea is to add in fruits. Stone fruits like peaches are known for tasting especially sweet and only a little acidic, making them a great choice. However, you don't make peach iced tea by simply squeezing the fruit into the beverage. The not-so-secret ingredient here is a homemade peach syrup, which you mix together with brewed tea, sweetening it without any artificial fruit flavoring.

You can easily make peach syrup yourself using peach juice, sugar, and water – some recipes incorporate lemon juice to add a mild citrus punch. By itself, the syrup might taste a little like a fruit candy, but once it's contrasting with the mildly bitter tea, the flavors will even out, and the ice will make it especially refreshing.

On that note, black tea is the popular choice here, as that's typically what you'd use to make regular sweet tea or an Arnold Palmer (iced black tea and lemonade). That said, iced peach green teas exist too — even at Starbucks — so feel free to experiment with your base.