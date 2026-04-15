You're Using The Wrong Flour For Pizza Dough — Use These Types Instead

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There may not be a better person to take pizza-making advice from than a literal pizza champion. Tony Gemignani is a 13-time World Pizza Champion and chef owner of Tony's Pizza Napoletana in San Francisco. According to Gemignani, if you're using all-purpose flour for your pizza dough, you may want to trade it for another type to achieve more authentic results.

"If you're making styles like classic Italian, Roman, pan, or New York-style pizza in a home oven, you'll want a flour with higher protein and gluten content. Options like King Arthur Sir Lancelot, Tony's "00" California Artisan flour, or Gusto's High Performer are great choices, as they develop stronger structure and bake more effectively at lower temperatures," says Gemignani. In a home oven, pizza is typically baked between 450 and 550 degrees Fahrenheit. Although this may not seem like a "lower temperature" (especially since 550 degrees is the hottest setting most home ovens reach), it's lower compared to high-heat ovens, which can reach up to 1,000 degrees. Because this lower heat doesn't create the same char, Gemignani recommends incorporating a browning agent into the dough — such as a diastatic malt, sugar, or honey to achieve proper color and flavor.

If you're aiming for an authentic Neapolitan-style pizza crust — thin, chewy (but not too chewy) crust, rustically shaped with char on the bottom — while using a high-heat oven like Ooni or Roccbox, Gemignani says a "00" (double zero) flour like the brand Caputo "00" Blue, is ideal. This is because "00" flour is designed to withstand high temperatures better than other flours can.