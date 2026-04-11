When Your Baked Potato Hits This Temperature, It's Done

An inexpensive, tasty meal is something everyone loves, and potatoes are here to please. Whether mashed, fried, or baked, there are tons of ways to enjoy a spud. Baked potatoes are particularly easy, seeing as they only involve a single ingredient plus a little salt. One of many mistakes people make with baked potatoes is not cooking them all the way through. So, how do you know if your tater is ready to eat?

When baking a potato, the oven should be heated to anywhere from 375 to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. After an hour, give your potato a check with a thermometer to see what the internal temperature is. For a successful baked potato, the very thickest part of the potato should read roughly 210 degrees. Less means it will still be a little raw, while more will make your potato wrinkly.

Beyond acquiring a pleasing texture, there are a few reasons you want to hit this all-important mark. Cooking potatoes breaks down the starches they contain, which means they'll be easier on your digestive system. Raw potatoes are likely to give you bad gas and tummy trouble. They are also more likely to have harmful bacteria, so it's best to heed this temperature standard.