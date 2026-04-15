Your Pork Chop Marinade Needs A Splash Of This Flavorful Drink

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Pork chops are a great addition to any BBQ, but they also have a tendency to toughen as they cook quickly. Because of this, a good brine or marinade is vital to getting tender, juicy meat. One way to get tenderized pork chops every time is to add soda to your marinade, particularly ginger beer. Not to be confused with ginger ale, ginger beer is a fermented drink made from ginger, rather than using ginger-flavored syrup. Its unique flavor and ingredients actually make ginger beer one of the best marinade bases around.

Make sure the bottles of ginger beer you select contain real ginger. There are also boozy versions to be aware of if you're abstaining from alcohol, though it should mostly burn off while cooking. Pour a small bottle per every 1-½ lbs of pork chops onto your meat, with other preferred components, like mustard. Let the meat marinate in the refrigerator overnight, flipping your chops halfway through. Then grill, bake, or even slow-cook them as desired. Feel free to add any additional spice or dry rub you'd like before cooking. What you end up with has a pleasing, gingery taste that will be deeply tender.

While you can go with this simple marinade, that doesn't mean you can't add some complexity to the flavor. Consider throwing in a little fruit juice or jam, such as cherry, for a sweet finish. Strong citrus flavors like lime, as well as Asian components like soy sauce, can elevate tartness and umami. Apple and ginger taste great together, so consider adding a little apple butter to your pork chops right before cooking. If an ingredient complements ginger, whether savory or sweet, it'll probably be a great addition to this marinade.