You're Missing Out If You're Not Cooking Pork Chops With This Sweet Spread

Pork chops are a pillar of summertime cooking, but while people like Bobby Flay enjoy savory pork chops for their 4th of July cookout, we quite enjoy adding some sweetness to the meaty dish. To do this, brush some apple butter onto the meat and watch as it magically transforms pork chops into an even more irresistible meal. We recently talked about the topic with BBQ Hall of Famer Rodney Scott amidst the fourth annual Battle of the Beggin' BBQ Cookoff. He had some expert insight into why this sweet addition is such a strong choice when grilling them up.

"Apple butter brings this deep, almost jammy sweetness that just makes sense with pork," Scott told The Takeout. "It's got that smooth texture that coats the meat real nice when it cooks down on the grill." While some might assume the sweet flavor clashes with the meat, that couldn't be further from the truth. Not only are pork chops the perfect choice to add sweet ingredients to (we love marinating pork chops in root beer, for example), but apple butter specifically blends incredibly well with grilled pork. "It complements the smoke without fighting it," Scott continued. "Apple and pork are natural partners and that concentrated apple flavor in the butter just amplifies what's already there."