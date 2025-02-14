The Sugary Soda That Belongs On Your Next Pork Chops
Pork chops are a classic dish for all the right reasons, with juicy and tender bites of meat, a beautifully seared crust, and plenty of flavor. But as simple as pork chops can be to cook, they can just as easily turn out dry or tasteless if you're not careful. Of course, it's crucial to sear your pork chops the right way so they don't dry out or become tough. Another important step is the simple technique of brining pork chops to tenderize the meat. And when it comes to marinades, there's one key ingredient that guarantees both flavorful and juicy pork every time: root beer.
Using root beer to marinate pork chops makes them more tender due to the acid in the soda, which helps break down the proteins. The pork will also soak up the delicious sweet flavors, and the sugar will leave you with a beautiful crust once the meat is cooked. For the best results, cover your chops with root beer in a shallow dish, and let them sit for at least a couple of hours in the fridge. Then cook the pork your preferred way, and you'll have tender meat with plenty of flavor.
Tips for the best root beer pork chops
It helps to pick the right pork chops for marinating — thinner ones will help give a crispy exterior and juicy inside. If you want your meat to be even more flavorful, rub both sides with salt, and let the chops sit for four to 24 hours before pouring root beer over them. This will really bring out the meaty taste, and allow for the salt to penetrate through the meat. Use roughly a can or bottle of soda for every couple of chops you want to marinate.
You can also use the leftover root beer to make a glaze by boiling it down in a pan on its own, or with additional ingredients like hot sauce or Worcestershire sauce for an extra kick. If you're grilling your pork chops, you can brush on this sauce in the last few minutes of cooking. Or just pour the glaze over the pork chops before serving.
When searing the meat, make sure you're flipping it often, as the sugar from the root beer can cause it to brown quickly. Take your chops off the heat at the USDA-recommended internal temperature of 145 degrees Fahrenheit before letting them rest for a few minutes – this will give the juices a chance to settle back into the meat. Serve with a root beer glaze on top or on the side, and enjoy your deliciously tender and tasty pork chops.