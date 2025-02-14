The Sugary Soda That Belongs On Your Next Pork Chops

It helps to pick the right pork chops for marinating — thinner ones will help give a crispy exterior and juicy inside. If you want your meat to be even more flavorful, rub both sides with salt, and let the chops sit for four to 24 hours before pouring root beer over them. This will really bring out the meaty taste, and allow for the salt to penetrate through the meat. Use roughly a can or bottle of soda for every couple of chops you want to marinate.

You can also use the leftover root beer to make a glaze by boiling it down in a pan on its own, or with additional ingredients like hot sauce or Worcestershire sauce for an extra kick. If you're grilling your pork chops, you can brush on this sauce in the last few minutes of cooking. Or just pour the glaze over the pork chops before serving.

When searing the meat, make sure you're flipping it often, as the sugar from the root beer can cause it to brown quickly. Take your chops off the heat at the USDA-recommended internal temperature of 145 degrees Fahrenheit before letting them rest for a few minutes – this will give the juices a chance to settle back into the meat. Serve with a root beer glaze on top or on the side, and enjoy your deliciously tender and tasty pork chops.