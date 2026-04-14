The Simple Dish Goldie Hawn Makes That Her Family Can't Get Enough Of

Actress Goldie Hawn is a bit of a food person (her favorite pasta dish is fettuccine Alfredo), which is why it should come as no surprise that she likes to cook at home on a regular basis. According to her husband, actor Kurt Russell (as told to podcast Table Matters), he and their son Wyatt are a big fan of all of her dishes. There's one utility dish that Wyatt explains she's particularly good at, which he calls "American chop," though Kurt clarifies it as being called "American chop suey."

Wyatt says it's basically like Hamburger Helper sans the kit, likening it to a rough Bolognese sauce involving veggies and ground beef. He tells the podcast hosts, "We don't use Hamburger Helper but it tastes like Hamburger Helper. Garlic powder, paprika, maybe some nutmeg in there. It's not a lot of spices, it's very basic. The whole point is that it's basic." American chop suey is particularly popular in New England, but it does go by other names, like "goulash" in the Midwest, though it's quite unlike the Hungarian stew. Basically it's just comfort food involving pasta, a tomato-based sauce, and meat; but it's one of Hawn's specialties, so much so that her family extolls its virtues in interviews.