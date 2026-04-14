The Simple Dish Goldie Hawn Makes That Her Family Can't Get Enough Of
Actress Goldie Hawn is a bit of a food person (her favorite pasta dish is fettuccine Alfredo), which is why it should come as no surprise that she likes to cook at home on a regular basis. According to her husband, actor Kurt Russell (as told to podcast Table Matters), he and their son Wyatt are a big fan of all of her dishes. There's one utility dish that Wyatt explains she's particularly good at, which he calls "American chop," though Kurt clarifies it as being called "American chop suey."
Wyatt says it's basically like Hamburger Helper sans the kit, likening it to a rough Bolognese sauce involving veggies and ground beef. He tells the podcast hosts, "We don't use Hamburger Helper but it tastes like Hamburger Helper. Garlic powder, paprika, maybe some nutmeg in there. It's not a lot of spices, it's very basic. The whole point is that it's basic." American chop suey is particularly popular in New England, but it does go by other names, like "goulash" in the Midwest, though it's quite unlike the Hungarian stew. Basically it's just comfort food involving pasta, a tomato-based sauce, and meat; but it's one of Hawn's specialties, so much so that her family extolls its virtues in interviews.
Goldie Hawn enjoys her time in the kitchen
Not only does Goldie Hawn have fun cooking, she keeps it lighthearted by making an otherwise horrible chore (well, at least to me) fun, which is washing dishes. One video she posted during the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic shows her cheerfully dancing while cleaning up after dinner, a passion I wish I could muster up after making a mess. Her official TikTok feed shows her enjoying freshly pressed juice at home and whipping up some homemade bone broth with chicken feet.
But all food cooked with a happy state of mind results in something good, which is why it's not surprising that Kurt Russell and the rest of the family gush over what she makes. Russell says that she's also a whiz at preparing wild game, since he likes to hunt. She even knows how to handle not-so-common meats like pheasant and elk. When it comes to the everyday, according to her family Hawn's weeknight meals are a joy for everyone to eat, even if it's a dish that's spiritually akin to the humble Hamburger Helper.