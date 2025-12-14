Goldie Hawn's Favorite Pasta Is A Comforting Italian Classic

Goldie Hawn is one amazing actress with a career spanning decades and a filmography including both cult classics and mainstream hits. She's also a fashion icon known for her classy and adaptable style. Given her rather timeless taste in fashion, it's not surprising that her palate also favors classic dishes. For instance, her go-to order at her longtime favorite restaurant in the Big Apple is a classic Italian pasta dish that uses very few ingredients but has a lot to offer in the flavor department. It's none other than the rich and creamy fettuccine alfredo.

Hawn, who, by the way, strangely treats dishwashing as a workout routine, admitted her obsession with the pasta dish during a guest appearance on "Jamie & Jimmy's Food Fight Club." On the show, Jamie Oliver surprised her with her favorite comfort food. He even secured the recipe from the chef of the restaurant the actress frequents for her regular fettuccine alfredo fix. However, Hawn did not get to enjoy her well-loved pasta right away as Oliver opted to challenge her into preparing the dish herself. The Golden Globe winner is no stranger to the kitchen as she's famous for her beef stroganoff recipe (which her daughter Kate Hudson adores), but she made some mistakes during her cook-off with Oliver. Nevertheless, the episode ended with Hawn indulging in her fave pasta dish.