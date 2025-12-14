Goldie Hawn's Favorite Pasta Is A Comforting Italian Classic
Goldie Hawn is one amazing actress with a career spanning decades and a filmography including both cult classics and mainstream hits. She's also a fashion icon known for her classy and adaptable style. Given her rather timeless taste in fashion, it's not surprising that her palate also favors classic dishes. For instance, her go-to order at her longtime favorite restaurant in the Big Apple is a classic Italian pasta dish that uses very few ingredients but has a lot to offer in the flavor department. It's none other than the rich and creamy fettuccine alfredo.
Hawn, who, by the way, strangely treats dishwashing as a workout routine, admitted her obsession with the pasta dish during a guest appearance on "Jamie & Jimmy's Food Fight Club." On the show, Jamie Oliver surprised her with her favorite comfort food. He even secured the recipe from the chef of the restaurant the actress frequents for her regular fettuccine alfredo fix. However, Hawn did not get to enjoy her well-loved pasta right away as Oliver opted to challenge her into preparing the dish herself. The Golden Globe winner is no stranger to the kitchen as she's famous for her beef stroganoff recipe (which her daughter Kate Hudson adores), but she made some mistakes during her cook-off with Oliver. Nevertheless, the episode ended with Hawn indulging in her fave pasta dish.
How to make Goldie Hawn's favorite pasta
Among the many pasta recipes that never get old, Goldie Hawn favors fettuccine alfredo the most. The original recipe is so simple: It consists of fettuccine pasta cooked with a generous amount of butter and Parmesan cheese. Given that it only requires a few ingredients, the dish takes just a few minutes to prepare; making it perfect for those craving an easy-to-make comfort food. Hawn's favored version is far from the OG recipe, however, with Jamie Oliver revealing on his show with Jimmy Doherty that the actress likes it cooked "in a silky sauce of double cream with parmesan and fresh truffle." Hawn's favorite recipe requires homemade pasta, so on the show she and Oliver prepared their own fettuccine pasta.
To recreate the dish at home, you can use homemade pasta or ready-to-cook fettuccine from the market. You also need to know how to make a luscious Alfredo sauce. Traditionally, this is prepared with just Parmesan, butter, and pasta water. Hawn's version utilizes Parmesan cheese, cream, and egg yolk. Oliver recommends adding pasta water to the mix, saying, "It's the starchy water ... that emulsifies that sauce." Top with shaved truffle and more cheese as a finishing touch. If you don't have truffle, Oliver suggests using nutmeg instead, since it's "easier to get hold of and just as tasty." Optional: If you want protein in your version, feel free to add mushrooms, chicken, or shrimp.