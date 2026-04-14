Give Poached Shrimp A Subtle Heat With This Simple Seasoning

Poaching shrimp is a quick and straightforward way to get your seafood fix. Smaller shrimp may be easier to poach, but any size can turn out tasty. They're also nutrient-rich, making them an ideal appetizer or main course. However, shrimp on their own can be a little plain, meaning you need to add plenty of sauces or toppings to get something piquant. A little trick to impart flavor to the shrimp before they ever leave the pot is to add red pepper flakes to your poaching liquid.

Flavoring your shrimp this way is very easy. First, select your preferred pepper flakes. You want something that can add a little heat to the finished product without being too overpowering. Then, select your poaching liquid, with broth, white wine, beer, and even just water or a combination being great options. Add your pepper flakes to the liquid, then bring it to a rolling boil so the flavors have a chance to infuse. Then, remove the pot or pan from the heat and add your prepared shrimp. Don't make the mistake of using unthawed frozen shrimp before seasoning or poaching. Once they turn opaque and pink, they're ready to be removed from the liquid.

Serve them up hot or cold, though an ice bath may give them a better texture. The dish you'll end up with will be anything but boring. Because shrimp meat absorbs flavors rapidly, your seafood will take on a mild heat and spicy flavor just from the liquid itself.