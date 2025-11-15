Why Smaller Shrimp Are The Best Type For Poaching

Ryczek prefers to poach small shrimp in seawater, but if that isn't an option, aim for 3% salinity in your water before you start cooking (a kitchen scale is your best friend to help you measure grams of salt). Ryczek uses a combination of sel gris salt and kombu (edible kelp that adds umami flavor) to get to that concentration. Once the shrimp is cooked, he spreads them out on a tray and places them in a blast chiller. The goal is simply to keep the shrimp from soaking up excess water, so drying them on a tray in the refrigerator should work, too.

To flavor shrimp, he said, "I create a seasoned soak with ice to stop the cooking process but allow them to take on additional flavors. This is a method I use when cooking shrimp from the Gulf, where they tend to have stronger off-putting flavors." You can also use this liquid to boil shrimp as a game-changer.

Knowing when the poaching process is complete takes a bit of testing, and yes, sampling. Ryczek advises that the best way to check whether your shrimp is cooked properly is to "break one open, examine the interior, feel the snap as it breaks, and taste it." He looks for just a touch of translucency so the carryover heat can finish the cooking process. He also aims for a harder break on the outside of the flesh with a slight flakiness to its interior.