The Liquid You Really Need To Start Boiling Shrimp In

When it comes to boiling shrimp, most of us default to plain water seasoned with a dash of salt. But, if you're looking to elevate your shrimp dinner, there's one liquid you should be reaching for instead: beer. Yes, beer isn't just for sipping while you cook — it's a flavor game-changer for seafood boils. Adding beer to the pot infuses the shrimp with a subtle sweetness and a depth of flavor that plain water just can't match.

Cooking with beer might sound unconventional, but it's a common trick that's well-loved by chefs and home cooks alike. Beer-boiled shrimp is no exception, and it's a must-try for your next seafood feast. The malty undertones of beer, combined with your favorite shrimp seasonings, create a dynamic flavor that pairs beautifully with cocktail sauce, drawn butter, or just a squeeze of lemon. And don't worry — whether you use a craft IPA or a budget-friendly lager, the alcohol cooks off, leaving nothing but bold, aromatic goodness behind.

