The Liquid You Really Need To Start Boiling Shrimp In

A white bowl full of cooked shrimp surrounded by cut lemon KucherAV/Shutterstock
By Carla Vaisman

When it comes to boiling shrimp, most of us default to plain water seasoned with a dash of salt. But, if you're looking to elevate your shrimp dinner, there's one liquid you should be reaching for instead: beer. Yes, beer isn't just for sipping while you cook — it's a flavor game-changer for seafood boils. Adding beer to the pot infuses the shrimp with a subtle sweetness and a depth of flavor that plain water just can't match.

Cooking with beer might sound unconventional, but it's a common trick that's well-loved by chefs and home cooks alike. Beer-boiled shrimp is no exception, and it's a must-try for your next seafood feast. The malty undertones of beer, combined with your favorite shrimp seasonings, create a dynamic flavor that pairs beautifully with cocktail sauce, drawn butter, or just a squeeze of lemon. And don't worry — whether you use a craft IPA or a budget-friendly lager, the alcohol cooks off, leaving nothing but bold, aromatic goodness behind.

Want to take your shrimp boils up another notch? Pair them with a cold brew from your favorite brewery — here's how to spot which brands are truly craft and which are actually owned by beer giants.

How to boil shrimp in beer (and why you should)

A shrimp boil made with corn and sliced sausage Bhofack2/Getty Images

So, how exactly do you boil shrimp in beer? It's simpler than you think. Start by filling a large pot with equal parts beer and water — enough to fully submerge the shrimp. Then, toss in your aromatics: Old Bay seasoning, garlic cloves, lemon slices, and a couple of bay leaves work beautifully. Bring the liquid to a boil, add the shrimp, and cook for just 2-3 minutes, or until they turn pink and opaque. Overcooking is the ultimate shrimp sin, so keep a close eye on the pot.

Why does beer make such a difference? It's all about balance. The maltiness and slight bitterness of beer complement the natural sweetness of shrimp, creating a flavor profile that's both rich and refreshing. Plus, boiling shrimp in beer helps retain moisture, giving you tender, juicy results every time.

Not sure which beer to use? A lighter brew like a lager or pilsner works well for a mild flavor, while a hoppy IPA can add a more robust, citrusy note. Try to avoid very bitter beers but, if you're a fan of bold pairings, you can serve your boiled shrimp with beer-infused sides, like beer bread or a tangy beer cheese dip. Who knew cooking shrimp could be so much fun? Next time you're planning a seafood boil, ditch the plain water and let beer work its magic.

Recommended