William Shatner's Ideal Last Meal Is A Battle Between These 2 Cuisines

There are certain things that may come to mind about William Shatner: his long and Emmy-winning career in films and on television, his quirky forays into singing, and his talent for gentle self-parody on commercials for everything from Priceline to Raisin Bran. What you might not consider is his affinity for both food and cooking. Shatner loves to indulge in both pursuits — his muffin recipe includes a secret ingredient worth adding — and he's been a popular guest on various cooking shows and podcasts. Let's also not forget his legendary PSA on turkey fryer safety for State Farm.

So for someone who knows his way around kitchens and restaurants, it's notable to consider that Shatner's preference sfor his last meal only boil down to Japanese and Mexican food. But his affection for those cuisines isn't unprecedented. Shatner has dropped hints about his love for sushi through the years: He once ate it during a live television interview and managed to fold a sushi lunch into a career overview in the Spokane Spokesman-Review. And who can forget Shatner's stint on NBC's "Better Late Than Never," where he enjoyed the gastronomic experience of a lifetime during a trip to Japan?

Shatner hasn't named a specific Mexican meal or establishment as his favorite, save for an interview in which he said that his favorite midday meal in California is "lunch in a great neighborhood Mexican restaurant." We can only assume that such an adventurous eater as he would have boldly gone and consumed the must-try staples of Mexican cuisine and even the most unsung items on the menu.