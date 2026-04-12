Buffet Workers Share The Most Disgusting Things They've Ever Seen Customers Do

There are many foods in the world that require the use of your hands. Pizza, for example. Hot dogs are another. These foods are so commonly eaten with the use of your fingers that if you were to whip out your trusty knife and fork, you might attract an odd look or two. You'll find that typically these foods are less messy and more on the dry side. After all, no one wants pasta sauce dribbling all over their hands in the middle of spaghetti night.

Unfortunately, not everyone seems to have gotten this memo. One buffet worker at Golden Corral took to Reddit to describe a man deciding to forgo cutlery. "I saw a man use his hand instead of the spoon to get ranch dressing on his plate," they wrote. That's right, instead of finding a utensil, as would be the instinct of many, this man just plunged his presumably ungloved hand right into the dressing and deposited some on his plate.

To make matters worse, the comment goes on to say that he "proceeded to lick his hand clean, and then go for a second scoop." After picturing a scene like that, it's understandable why you may opt to forgo the dressing when you next enter a buffet.