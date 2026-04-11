14 Puerto Rican Foods You Should Never Pass Up

Forget everything you think you know about Puerto Rican food. Ditch those lies you've been fed that it's too spicy, basic, or limited. Our experts are here to tell you that this island's food is built on centuries of exchange — on influences and traditions, migrations and collisions, leaving behind a table that is unmistakably Puerto Rican.

Chef Daniel Lugo, Executive Chef at Trova at Wyndham Palmas Beach & Golf Boutique Resort, grew up in Mayagüez and spent a decade heading kitchens across multiple concepts. Now back on the island he loves, Chef Lugo describes his work at Wyndham Palmas as "a love letter to Puerto Rico." Chef Roberto Pérez brings a different and equally essential perspective. A chef, musician, and researcher of Afro-Caribbean traditions, Pérez is also the co-founder of Urban Pilón, a culinary movement dedicated to honoring and preserving Puerto Rican cooking traditions. Between them, these two chefs cover the full range of Puerto Rican food — from the fine dining table to roadside eats — and what follows is their guide to the dishes you must not miss.