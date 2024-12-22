The Handy Bamboo Tool That Will Help You Make Tostones Fast
It's dinnertime and you're craving some traditional Latin food. You ponder over which dish you want to try making from scratch — a pot of brothy sancocho or maybe some simple three-ingredient carnitas for taco night. But then it hits you: you're in the mood for tostones, those crispy, golden rounds of twice-fried plantains that are equal parts tradition and comfort. But as the oil heats up and you prepare your plantain slices, you're stuck with the age-old question: how are you going to press them? A fork? A mug? That rogue spatula in the back of the drawer?
Let's be honest, none of these will deliver the flat, evenly crisped tostones of your dreams. Lucky for you, there's a tool made just for crafting flawless tostones, and you can purchase it just about anywhere. What you need is a tostonera — the handy bamboo tool that transforms plantain slices into fried perfection with minimal effort.
How did the tostonera originate?
To many's surprise, plantains emerged from Southeast Asia. Ever since European colonizers introduced plantains to the western hemisphere during the 1500s, tostones and the tostonera have been staples in Latin American kitchens for generations, particularly in Caribbean and South American regions like Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, and Cuba, according to culinary educator and owner of Coqui the Chef, Tania Lopez. Tostones are beloved ingredients in jibarito sandwiches and side dishes among classic meals like rice and beans, arroz con pollo (chicken and rice), and picadillo (ground meat).
This simple gadget — a hinged wooden or bamboo press — was designed specifically to flatten slices of green plantains (as well as other fruits like green bananas and breadfruit) before their second frying. Its origins are rooted in practicality: it's sturdy, easy to clean, and perfectly calibrated for pressing plantains without tearing them. While modern versions made of plastic or metal have emerged, the humble bamboo tostonera remains a favorite for its durability and traditional charm.
How to use a tostonera
Using a tostonera is as easy as it gets. While you can choose whichever plantains you prefer, opt for green, unripe plantains since they provide a starchy texture that will hold up best during frying. Peel your plantains and cut them into 1-inch-thick rounds for your initial fry. Heat some oil in a skillet and fry the slices until they're lightly golden, about 2 to 3 minutes per side.
Afterwards, place each fried slice in the center of the tostonera, close the press, and apply gentle pressure until the plantain flattens into a thin disc. Then return the pressed slices to the oil for their second fry, frying each side for about 1 to 2 minutes until golden and crispy. When finished, season with salt while the tostones are still hot and serve with your favorite dipping sauce — garlic mojo, salsa verde, mayo-ketchup, and guacamole are classic choices.