The Handy Bamboo Tool That Will Help You Make Tostones Fast

It's dinnertime and you're craving some traditional Latin food. You ponder over which dish you want to try making from scratch — a pot of brothy sancocho or maybe some simple three-ingredient carnitas for taco night. But then it hits you: you're in the mood for tostones, those crispy, golden rounds of twice-fried plantains that are equal parts tradition and comfort. But as the oil heats up and you prepare your plantain slices, you're stuck with the age-old question: how are you going to press them? A fork? A mug? That rogue spatula in the back of the drawer?

Let's be honest, none of these will deliver the flat, evenly crisped tostones of your dreams. Lucky for you, there's a tool made just for crafting flawless tostones, and you can purchase it just about anywhere. What you need is a tostonera — the handy bamboo tool that transforms plantain slices into fried perfection with minimal effort.