Never Lose Frozen Food Again With This Cheap Office Organizer Trick

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TikTok, Instagram, and Pinterest might make you think that clear plastic organizers are the only way to keep your freezer organized. Click the affiliate link! They're just $35 each! Don't fall for the trap.

There's a better, cheaper way, and you can probably find it at home: Use magazine organizers to keep your freezer systemized and avalanche-free. It's a great way to get a two-for-one out of deep cleaning, too. Toss out the paper clutter and receipts, then give the organizers a new home in your freezer. No, they're not as pretty as the ones you see in videos of the fridgescaping trend. Let's be real, though. If your freezer is messy now, it's never going to look that pristine. Your best bet is to contain the clutter as much as you can.

Organizers make it easy to store flat items, like TV dinners and freezer bags full of ground beef. (Remember, the trick to save tons of space when freezing any ground protein is to stash it in a plastic bag that's been flattened with a rolling pin.) Magazine organizers also make it easier to designate specific zones for different types of food, so you don't have to rifle through bags of fruits and vegetables to get to the store-bought frozen lasagna. If there's not enough room in your freezer to keep the magazine organizers upright, stack them on their sides to create shelves.