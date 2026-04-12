The Grilled Cheese Shortcut For A Satisfyingly Smooth Melt Every Time

A grilled cheese sandwich is at its best when the cheese inside is properly melted, but getting there isn't quite as straightforward as you might think. One common mistake people make with grilled cheese sandwiches is not using the pan's lid. To find out why the lid is important for this recipe, we talked to culinary content creator Danny Huynh.

"Turning the heat to low and covering the pan traps steam, which speeds up the cooking and melts the cheese more thoroughly," Huynh tells The Takeout. "I like this method because it ensures the cheese is fully melted without overcooking the bread." Fully melted cheese and perfectly cooked bread sounds like a win-win, but before you simply set the lid over the top of the pan and walk away, there are a few things to keep in mind.

A grilled cheese sandwich should only be left in the pan with the lid on for a short time. Determining how long that should be will depend on the thickness of the sandwich. However, as Huynh explains, you only need a short amount of time: "1 minute for a thin sandwich, 2 minutes for a medium one, and 3 minutes for a thicker sandwich. This is mostly because thick layers makes it more difficult for heat to reach the center and melt the cheese properly." There isn't a clear-cut rule for what differentiates a thin sandwich from a thick one, so use your best judgment and keep an eye on the sandwich if you're really unsure.