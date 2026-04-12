The Grilled Cheese Shortcut For A Satisfyingly Smooth Melt Every Time
A grilled cheese sandwich is at its best when the cheese inside is properly melted, but getting there isn't quite as straightforward as you might think. One common mistake people make with grilled cheese sandwiches is not using the pan's lid. To find out why the lid is important for this recipe, we talked to culinary content creator Danny Huynh.
"Turning the heat to low and covering the pan traps steam, which speeds up the cooking and melts the cheese more thoroughly," Huynh tells The Takeout. "I like this method because it ensures the cheese is fully melted without overcooking the bread." Fully melted cheese and perfectly cooked bread sounds like a win-win, but before you simply set the lid over the top of the pan and walk away, there are a few things to keep in mind.
A grilled cheese sandwich should only be left in the pan with the lid on for a short time. Determining how long that should be will depend on the thickness of the sandwich. However, as Huynh explains, you only need a short amount of time: "1 minute for a thin sandwich, 2 minutes for a medium one, and 3 minutes for a thicker sandwich. This is mostly because thick layers makes it more difficult for heat to reach the center and melt the cheese properly." There isn't a clear-cut rule for what differentiates a thin sandwich from a thick one, so use your best judgment and keep an eye on the sandwich if you're really unsure.
Problems with steaming a grilled cheese sandwich
If you want to take Martha Stewart's advice and throw a grilled a cheese sandwich party, you're going to want to ensure the food turns out right. To that end, it's worth noting some possible pitfalls you can run into while using this cooking method. What you're essentially doing is steaming the grilled cheese sandwich, and if you know anything about steaming, you likely know that it tends to soften things up. That's great for getting the cheese melty, sure, but the bread is supposed to be crispy.
"That's why it's important to keep the lid on for only a certain period of time," notes Huynh. "I recommend toasting the sandwich on one side uncovered until it's golden and flipping to then cover for 1 to 3 minutes before removing the lid." This is a good idea because you'll be giving the side that's most at risk a defensive barrier to the steam. You can always flip it back over at the end for a bit to crisp it back up if the bread is looking weak.
Apart from the bread becoming overly soft, another reason you won't want to leave the lid on too long is that it can actually do too good of a job at melting the cheese. "It's important to not melt the cheese for too long, as it causes the fats and proteins to separate, causing a clumpy cheese which is bad if you want that classic cheese pull," says Huynh. We certainly do. To that end, don't forget to let the grilled cheese sandwich rest before you cut it so the cheese has time gain some structure.