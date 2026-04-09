The 12 Best Foods To Grab At Sheetz, According To Customers
Once upon a time, you went to a gas station to fuel up. Maybe you would grab a roll of Life Savers or a newspaper. But over the years, things have changed. Today, you can purchase snacks and even meals for your travels. Although people have every reason to get excited about Buc-ee's, Sheetz is an equally good spot to grab a bite while on the road. Founded in Pennsylvania, the gas station chain is located mainly throughout the mid-Atlantic region.
Sheetz has a fairly extensive menu that's heavy on breakfast foods, as well as some pretty good lunch and light dinner options. With snacks and desserts as well, it's not a bad place to feed your hunger. The chain takes pride in its made-to-order foods as well. If that's not enough, each location is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, every single day of the year. Hunger pangs on an overnight journey? No problem. Sheetz has got you.
In case you are planning a trip through Sheetz territory, it's a good idea to plan ahead. We have compiled a list of the 12 best foods to get at Sheetz, according to customers who know the chain well.
French toast sticks
French toast is a great breakfast. A little sweet, a little savory, and customizable. What's not to like? Whoever decided to put them into stick form was brilliant. This makes for an excellent food for folks on the go. Sheetz has French toast sticks you should consider for a quick breakfast or snack. For starters, they made our list of the best foods to order at Sheetz. They come in a box of five, and you can get them with cinnamon sugar, Cinnabon cream cheese frosting, or even peanut butter. Naturally, you also get some syrup for dipping.
On Reddit, customers note that what they lack in size they more than make up for in flavor. "It (along with a glass of chilled calcium) was enough to appease my appetite before bed," one user wrote. There's also plenty of praise for their cinnamon aroma. Over on Instagram, a user declared, "If y'all ever go to Sheetz for breakfast, you gotta get the French toast sticks with extra cinnamon and sugar." Her partner concurred, declaring them to be a "10 out of 10." That's a pretty solid case for this item.
Mozzarella sticks
French toast is not the only thing that comes in stick form at Sheetz. Breaded fried mozzarella is an easy-to-eat snack food that's equally tasty. If you really have a craving, you can even order a bucket of 15 mozzarella sticks. On the side, you can also order an abundance of dipping sauces, such as honey mustard, marinara, and teriyaki.
Customers seem enthusiastic about the sticks, to say the least. One Reddit user gushed, "The mozzarella sticks are hands down the best mozzarella sticks!" On the same thread, another happy customer proclaimed, "You know they're good mozzarella sticks because you don't even need to dip them in marinara sauce."
Others have described them as the best gas station mozzarella sticks out there. As one TikToker dramatically wrote after munching away on the snack, "Just found God." Any food that becomes a religious experience must be pretty, pretty good. Another happy customer on Facebook loved the way the cheese pulled out into a string of deliciousness. He happily says, "Now that's a cheese pull!" Fun and tasty? You need to check these out.
Shmagel
Few grab-and-go morning meals are as popular as a good breakfast sandwich. Rolls and English muffins make good bases, but nothing beats a bagel. Sheetz has its own sandwich that bears the whimsical name "shmagel." Make no mistake: This is the Sheetz breakfast menu item you should order on your next road trip. It's a delicious, customizable sandwich on a plain or everything bagel. You can have your eggs scrambled, fried, or just the whites, and there are several meat choices, including steak, bacon, sausage, and chicken. You also have a choice of eight different cheeses to top your sandwich.
This customizability has won Sheetz plenty of fans. Customers have praised the shmagel as a superior breakfast choice. One YouTuber tried Sheetz breakfast for the first time and marveled at the size of the shmagel and the generous portions of fillings. Her assessment? "Guys, this is good." Highlights included the chewiness of the bagel and the abundance of the toppings. It helps that, as per a Sheetz employee on Reddit, Sheetz bakes its bread, bagels, and donuts in-house. That's another plus for the shmagel.
Breakfast quesadilla
If you like a breakfast sandwich but are not a bagel fan (it seems unlikely, but we've heard there are non-bagel lovers out there), how about a quesadilla? A lighter bread option, but still filled with delicious breakfast fillings. It's also an easy-to-eat sandwich when you're on the go. Like many other items on the Sheetz menu, it's made to order with numerous meat, veggie, and condiment options.
The internet is filled with praise for several iterations of the quesadilla, including the breakfast quesadilla filled with sausage and bacon, and the steak variety. One TikToker said it best after trying the latter, when he praised the combination of flavors and emphasized, "That right there, just for one bite alone. That was bussin'." The accompanying dips all boost the breakfast quesadillas in the eyes of Sheetz regulars, with sour cream often hailed as a standout option. All breakfast sandwich fans should try the quesadilla on their next trip to Sheetz.
Wisconsin cheese bites
Sometimes, you just want a snacky finger food. When those cravings hit, breaded and fried cheese is a reliable delight. Sheetz's Wisconsin cheese bites are a made-to-order item that might be just what you are looking for in a snack. These are cheese curds deep-fried in a light batter, with several dipping sauces, and are a tasty way to grab a quick bite. By all accounts, it's a pretty well-liked item.
TikTok is full of people raving about the Wisconsin cheese bites. In fact, one TikTok reviewer made a video of his top 10 favorite Sheetz food items, and the Wisconsin cheese bites landed at number one. He calls them "Definitely my guilty pleasure." Reviewers concur on other platforms, with one YouTuber praising the fact that they're salty without tasting like sodium overload, and highlighting the batter as one of the most delicious elements. If you are a cheese lover, you need to check these out.
Big Mozz sandwich
The next item is believed by many to be the best of all the foods Sheetz has to offer. Our own reviewer called it the Sheetz food item you should order every time. The Big Mozz sandwich is an incredible take on the classic chicken sandwich. Along with the chicken patties are Sheetz mozzarella sticks, which, as we already know, are pretty darn tasty on their own. The Big Mozz is customizable with different breads, toppings, and you can get extra mozzarella sticks. One of the other things that sets it apart from most sandwiches is the addition of marinara sauce.
It's the size of the Big Mozz that makes the sandwich a standout for many. However, the flavor of the chicken tenders — not to mention the sandwich's overwhelming cheesiness — also plays a significant role. The sandwich might look a bit of a mess, but the combination of chicken and cheese is a winner for the taste buds. As one Reddit user said, "I love the Big Mozz. Such a good sandwich." Another Redditor went so far as to give the Big Mozz the ultimate compliment, calling it "The GOAT." That puts this sandwich in the company of Michael Jordan and Tom Brady. How can you not grab one of these sandwiches from Sheetz with that comparison?
Chicken bacon ranch flatbread
If you're a fan of pizza (and who isn't?), we're a little sad to inform you that you can't get traditional pizza at Sheetz. However, it does have flatbreads known as Pizza Flatz on its made-to-order menu, which makes for a worthy substitute. Plain cheese, pepperoni, and even a breakfast flatbread are among the options, but the one people seem to love most is the chicken bacon ranch. Meaty chicken, salty bacon, two kinds of cheese, and tangy ranch dressing sound pretty good.
The chicken bacon ranch flatbread has consistently impressed customers on YouTube, where reviewers have noted that it nails the ratio of ingredients. A post on the Sheetz Facebook page garnered plenty of compliments for the flatbreads overall, with one happy customer sharing their go-to hack to take this flavor to the next level: "The chicken bacon ranch is my favorite, except I request red onions on it because I feel like they should be there." So, it is safe to say that the chicken bacon ranch flatbread has earned its place on our list.
Mac and cheese bites
Sheetz does offer traditional macaroni and cheese, but the ones in bite form are easier to eat on the go. A comforting finger food, the bites are cooked triangles of macaroni and cheese that are breaded with panko and fried, and you have a choice of sauces. They also come in a bucket if you're really hungry.
Some people love this item so much that they wish they lived closer to Sheetz purely to consume them on a regular basis. A TikTok reviewer felt they were a bit pricey, but upon trying the mac and cheese bites, stated, "It's spot on." This praise leveled up to "really good" and "fire" after he dipped one in barbecue sauce. Passion for Sheetz's mac and cheese bites has even driven some customers to try to hunt down the chain's supplier. If you're looking for a finger-food version of a classic, Sheetz has it.
Unsalted pretzels
Is there a snack more popular than pretzels? Probably not. In fact, if you make homemade pretzels, you could arguably achieve instant popularity. If you're on the road and want a pretzel, you can grab several varieties at Sheetz. Although salt is practically required by law, the unsalted pretzels at the gas station chain are pretty popular.
While Sheetz customers aren't unanimously convinced by the accompanying sauce, the pretzel itself draws positive reviews. On Reddit, there's plenty of love for Sheetz pretzels of all kinds, but it's the unsalted variety that generates the most buzz. Customers also claim that they're better than the old stuffed variety. It helps that they're prepared so quickly. As one Reddit user wrote, "IMO they are ridiculously good, and I get mine plain, no salt. They [aren't] that expensive [and] they don't take long at all to prepare." Pretzels without salt. Who would have thought? But the evidence is in and you might want to give them a try on your next visit to Sheetz.
Cinnamon sugar pretzels
Perhaps you're not a plain pretzel kind of person. In that case, Sheetz has salted pretzels or even cheddar, bacon cheddar, or pizza varieties. If you've got a sweet tooth, you will be happy to know the gas station chain also offers pretzels with a cinnamon sugar coating. The soft, chewy pretzel base is coated with copious amounts of cinnamon and sugar, making it one of the best foods to order at Sheetz. But what do customers think of it?
TikTok has plenty of positive things to say. One TikToker says, "The thing I love about Sheetz cinnamon sugar pretzels [is that] they put enough on there [to] last you a damn lifetime." Customers claim that the texture is soft and the pretzels taste fresh. Peanut butter is a dip some enjoy with the pretzel, but another way to enhance the pretzels is by using the Cinnabon cream cheese icing as a dipper.
Meatball sub
We've mainly covered snack food so far in this list, but what if you are really hungry? Nothing hits the spot quite like a sub, and meatball is one of the most hearty you can get. Sheetz has a delicious sub filled with tasty meatballs, sauce, and your choice of cheese. How about an endorsement from a celebrity customer? There are multiple fast food chains that celebrity chefs love, and Food Network's Duff Goldman is a huge fan of the Sheetz meatball sub in particular.
What about regular folks? The meatball sub is often mentioned as a favorite Sheetz menu item on TikTok, where one TikToker was even inspired to dance out of pure passion for the chain in a video captioned, "Me trying to convince everyone to go to Sheetz because I literally love their food and could eat the combo meatball sub every single day." This love extends to Reddit, where multiple customers have recommended the sub, claiming that they're especially good when you manage to time your order right for fresh meatballs. Some claim that you can even take it to the next level by adding bacon. We think that is more than enough to convince you to give the Sheetz meatball sub a try on your next road trip.
Mango Peach Refresher
When you're on the road, food is not the only thing your body needs. You are going to want a drink as well. While you can get the major brands of water and soft drinks, as well as fountain drinks at Sheetz, we are going to recommend something special: the mango and peach variety of the Sheetz Refresher. This beverage is sweet and fruity, and, as the name suggests, mighty refreshing.
This is evident on TikTok, where multiple users have shared their love of the beverage. One TikToker who went to Sheetz for a milkshake, only to find that the machine was down, decided to try the drink, only for their mouth to quite literally drop open in awe after the first sip. "So good," they concluded. Customers have claimed that it's both refreshing (hence the name) and provides a small caffeine kick, with some positively comparing it to the Dunkin' Refreshers. If you need something to wash down your choice of Sheetz food or are just parched and need a cold drink, try the mango and peach Refresher.
Methodology
When it comes to choosing the best foods available at Sheetz, it only makes sense that regular customers know what they like and are the best sources. We relied on customer reviews across social media to help us compile this list of must-order food items at Sheetz.
There is a subreddit for the chain where customers post about the foods they like and why they like them. Fans of a particular item love to chime in and comment on the posts of others. Employees also weigh in with their inside knowledge of how the food is made and what items customers buy the most. We also pored over customer video reviews on the likes of TikTok, Facebook, and YouTube.
Our own reviewers have previously sampled many of the items on the Sheetz menu and written about what they liked and what they didn't. While customer reviews formed the basis of our opinions, we also used their reviews to help inform our picks for this list.