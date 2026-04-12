The Only 3 Countries That Don't Officially Sell Coca-Cola

From its relatively humble beginnings in an Atlanta drugstore in the 1880s, Coca-Cola has become one of the most potent symbols of American hegemony, right up there with McDonald's. When you see that red can with the cursive logo anywhere in the world, you know what you're going to get, give or take sugar or high fructose corn syrup (depending on whether you're drinking, say, American or Mexican Coke). In fact, there are just three countries that don't officially sell Coca-Cola: Cuba, North Korea, and Russia.

The United States has had a trade embargo placed on Cuba since the 1960s, an embargo which (for various reasons) probably won't be lifted anytime soon. But you can still get Coca-Cola from unofficial, black market sources, as well as Cuba's own take on cola, called tuKola. A similar story has played out in North Korea, despite being more repressive than Cuba: Coca-Cola commands high prices on the black market, being seen as a status symbol and a way to secretly buck the Kim regime. North Korea has its own versions of cola as well, but none with that same Western allure. (In any case, Kim Jong-Un favors Kobe steak and fine scotch.)