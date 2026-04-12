The Only 3 Countries That Don't Officially Sell Coca-Cola
From its relatively humble beginnings in an Atlanta drugstore in the 1880s, Coca-Cola has become one of the most potent symbols of American hegemony, right up there with McDonald's. When you see that red can with the cursive logo anywhere in the world, you know what you're going to get, give or take sugar or high fructose corn syrup (depending on whether you're drinking, say, American or Mexican Coke). In fact, there are just three countries that don't officially sell Coca-Cola: Cuba, North Korea, and Russia.
The United States has had a trade embargo placed on Cuba since the 1960s, an embargo which (for various reasons) probably won't be lifted anytime soon. But you can still get Coca-Cola from unofficial, black market sources, as well as Cuba's own take on cola, called tuKola. A similar story has played out in North Korea, despite being more repressive than Cuba: Coca-Cola commands high prices on the black market, being seen as a status symbol and a way to secretly buck the Kim regime. North Korea has its own versions of cola as well, but none with that same Western allure. (In any case, Kim Jong-Un favors Kobe steak and fine scotch.)
Coca-Cola isn't (officially) sold in Russia, either
But what about Russia? The Soviet Union banned Coca-Cola, but a Soviet higher-up famously used back channels to have it smuggled in, hidden in disguised bottles. Eventually, the Berlin Wall fell, the Soviet Union collapsed, and the newly-formed Russian Federation was free to drink as much Coke as it liked — until 2022, that is, when Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine in one of the most serious shocks to the global order since 9/11. Shortly later, Coca-Cola was one of many companies that announced it would leave the Russian market.
Still, that doesn't mean Coke is completely inaccessible to Russians. It can still be found on the so-called "grey market," which exists in a state of ambiguous legality. Importers bring in bottles from countries like China or Japan and sell them. Not only that, but Russia has its own version of Coke, Dobry Cola, which is sold by a former Coca-Cola subsidiary called Multon Partners (once known as the Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling Company). It goes to show that once a country becomes part of the global market, it's prohibitively difficult to fully cut it off, even though Coca-Cola has stated it has no plans to return to Russia.