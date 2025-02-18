How Coca-Cola Helped A High-Ranking Soviet Get His Soda Fix In The USSR

You may or may not have heard of Georgy Zhukov, who served as the highest-ranking officer in the Russian military as Marshal of the Soviet Union for 14 years and was considered a hero of World War II, leading the Red Army to several crucial victories over the invading Germans. He also provided support to Nikita Khruschev during his rise to power after the death of Joseph Stalin. But for the purpose of this story, all you need to know is that he was a powerful Soviet who really, really liked Coca-Cola — enough that the U.S. secretly gave him disguised bottles he could safely drink behind the Iron Curtain. (The Nazis, meanwhile, settled for Fanta.)

The Soviet Union was not a good place to be if you liked Coca-Cola. After World War II, America and the Soviet Union fell into a bitter Cold War: the world was divided into spheres of influence, nuclear armageddon hung over everyone's head, and the "Iron Curtain" isolated the Soviet Union from the West. Coca-Cola, meanwhile, was practically synonymous with the West, and as such was banned. But Zhukov had acquired a taste for the stuff after sharing some with fellow Coke lover Dwight D. Eisenhower after the war, and although he didn't want to tick off the Politburo by drinking contraband, he had a powerful craving.