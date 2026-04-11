For Effortless Garlic Chips, Rachael Ray Reaches For This Kitchen Tool

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Delicately thin garlic slices are a dream when it comes to cooking certain dishes. But the thing is, to achieve those nearly translucent cross-sections, you'll need a knife that's sharp enough to complete a surgical procedure. Celebrity chef Rachael Ray, however, uses a seemingly unrelated kitchen tool to effortlessly power through cloves — all it takes is the flick of a wrist, and you'll have a pile of thin garlic slices in no time.

Her garlic weapon of choice, according to an Instagram post, is a truffle slicer. Truffle slicers are meant to shave truffles into ultra-thin slices, thin enough to garnish a dish, which means you can also use them to shave garlic. Garlic slicers do exist as well (not to be confused with another kitchen tool known as garlic presses), but those are unitaskers in the kitchen, meaning they only exist to perform one task. A truffle slicer has the added benefit of typically being much wider, which means you can use it to thinly shave other firm ingredients with ease, like chocolate, certain types of cheeses, shallots, and more.