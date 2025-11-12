Martha Stewart Swears By This Knife Trick To Banish Any Garlic Smells From Her Hands

Chopping garlic blows. First you have to peel each clove, line them up just right, and then chop away. There are little tricks and tips to help make peeling garlic a breeze, but it's still an annoyance despite being one of the basic elements of cooking. Perhaps the worst part of chopping garlic is that your hands then reek of this popular allium. Washing the smell off with water will actually make it worse.

It's like you've doused yourself in garlic cologne. Luckily for you, Martha Stewart is here to save the day. Yes, this 80 year-old baddie with a criminal record has a great tip for you (not to mention her thoughts on prison food.) Her advice: When you're done chopping garlic, run your knife under water and then rub your finger tips against the flat part of your blade (this is assuming you use steel knives as this tip won't work with ceramic knives).

This is all due to the properties of steel, the aromatic compounds in garlic are sulfur-based which actually end up binding to the metals in stainless steel, meaning all you have to do is rub your hand against it and the distinct smell should be gone. We don't always follow what Martha says (like how she enjoys a late night pickled herring ... I think I'm good), this trick works extremely well.