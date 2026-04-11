The Home Baking Mistake That's Costing You Too Much Money

Baking at home is a great way to spend an afternoon while taking control over what's going into your family's stomachs, but baking from scratch is also supposed to be a way to reduce your grocery budget. Instead of relying on processed foods with high price tags, baking at home is a no-brainer. Even still, there's one mistake you might be making when it comes to what flour you keep on hand. To find out more, we spoke to Beth Baumgartner, cookbook author and founder of The First Year.

"Flours like pastry flour, self-rising flour, and other niche options are often unnecessary and not worth the cost for most people," said Baumgartner. In many cases, less is more. "I wouldn't say it's a mistake to have multiple types of flour on hand, but it can lead to unused product and possible confusion if you grab the wrong bag," she said. Specialty flours are the result of food manufacturers looking for ways to expand what products they offer to consumers, but that doesn't mean you should purchase every single one of them. Although more advanced bakers may find good use for these products, it's good advice for beginner bakers to simply steer clear of all but the necessities.

"If home cooks are baking on a budget, all-purpose flour is the main necessity," Baumgartner explained, "while bread flour and cake flour can be beneficial if used regularly." The difference between something like bread flour and all-purpose flour mainly comes down to the protein content, which changes how the ingredient behaves in the oven. But these aren't the only types of flour you'll see on grocery store shelves.