The Best Hole-In-The-Wall Pizza Joint In Every State
We all have signature secrets and tricks for making pizza at home (like that homemade pizza dough texture tip grandma gave you, or that from-scratch pizza sauce recipe that absolutely slaps). But, what about when you want to head out for an enjoyable slice of pie? It's all out of your control at that point, and you must leave it to the restaurants to know how best to create your next bite.
While there are numerous big pizza chains, and even some of the best Italian restaurants to be found in each state, we wanted to uncover those hole-in-the-wall, smaller, mom and pop type pizza shops specifically, where those who own the eateries are there, boots on the ground, giving their all to ensure every slice is nothing less than perfection. It's these tiny havens that are the hidden gems serving up each state's most priceless pizza slices daily. Picture the neighborhood nooks, where the ovens have history, the dough demands (and gets) the time and care it deserves, and the owners and staff often know regulars by name.
Those are the haunts we set out to discover, where warmth isn't just going to heat the pies, but is also generously shown to every customer coming through the door. From blink and you'll miss them pizza places tucked into nondescript strip malls to corner markets also housing culinary pizza wonder kings, we're diving (and digging) into the best hole-in-the-wall pizza joint in every state.
Alabama: Razzo Pizzeria
In the Rocket City, Razzo Pizzeria is perfectly named (razzo means rocket in Italian). You could say Razzo is blasting off with something a little different: Sourdough pie bringing smiles. Fermented for days, this element brings a tangy twist locals love, especially the crust. You can grab a slice or commit to a full pie, with options ranging from a classic Margherita to wilder wonders, like the Pineapple Planet or the fig-drizzled Rocket.
(256) 517-8112
222 Holmes Ave NE, Huntsville, AL 35801
Alaska: The Hungry Robot
The Hungry Robot started as a mobile setup, cooking wood-fired pies by the roadside, but it's grown into a brick-and-mortar spot earning national buzz. The menu at this must-visit pizzeria ranges from classic wood-fired rounds to Detroit-style options. But, it's the offbeat creations that steal the show (like its now-famous pickle pizza). Getting a nod from Guy Fieri only fueled the wood-fire frenzy, which rolls on (but not really) today.
(907) 347-8117
910 Old Steese Hwy, Fairbanks, AK 99701
Arizona: Via Della Slice Shop
Landing on must-visit restaurant lists, and receiving strong praise for its crust and sauce, Via Della Slice Shop has impressive pizza cred. This family-run spot keeps customers pleased, offering options for every palate, from classic slices to thick, deep-dish pies. Options include a Pickle Pie for adventurous eaters and the spicy Phoenix Pie, which brings a little desert heat to the mix.
(602) 341-6327
222 N. 5th Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85003
Arkansas: Iriana's Pizza
Backed by decades of tradition, Iriana's Pizza is applauded by customers for slices hitting the ideal sweet spot. Guests point out its sturdy crust, while also highlighting stellar sauce that acts as a base for fresh and abundant toppings that really bring the flavor. Favorites, like the loaded "Clean the Floor," are a prime example of this pile-it-on mentality that converts first-timers into regulars with every bite.
(501) 374-3656
201 E. Markham St Suite 100, Little Rock, AR 72201
California: Heirloom Pizzeria
Starting with just a toaster oven and a couple's passion for creating the most primo dough, Heirloom Pizzeria has grown into an impressive artisan operation serving stone oven pies made with Italian flour, quality ingredients, and a clear love for the craft. Best bets at this L.A. hotspot include the burrata-topped pizza and the spicy vodka pie.
(323) 272-3210
7368 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Colorado: Big Bill's New York Pizza
Bringing Big Apple energy to Colorado, Big Bill's New York Pizza is a beloved neighborhood nook slinging hand-tossed pies customers crave. True to traditional NY style, these slices are crispy, a little floppy, and full of flavor (they even feature that just enough dab of oil proper NY pies must possess). Big Bill's even earns approval from East Coast transplants, the white pizza in particular garnering attention.
(303) 741-9245
8243 S. Holly St, Centennial, CO 80122
Connecticut: Zuppardi's Apizza
A tiny sanctuary in West Haven, Zuppardi's Apizza, is about as old-school, real-deal as it gets. This third-generation pizzeria traces its roots back to a bread baker who knew his way around dough long before "apizza" became a thing. That foundation still shows in every slice, especially in a crust locals wax eloquent about. Considered a top pick in Connecticut, when talking New Haven-style pizza, Zuppardi's has officially entered the chat.
Multiple locations
Delaware: Cafe Sitaly
Cafe Sitaly has been tossing dough since 1982. These decades of experience certainly show in every single cheesy, slightly doughy slice. Even Jersey natives (and you know they're picky with their pies) give Cafe Sitaly their stamp of approval. Whether you're dining in or grabbing your pizza pie to-go, the energy here is known to be warm, and the staff kind, which only makes it more appealing.
(302) 475-1120
1710 Naamans Rd, Wilmington, DE 19810
Florida: Marc's Artisanal Pizzeria
While some of our favorite popular pizza styles are disappearing, Marc's Artisanal Pizzeria is keeping at least one of these alive. We're talking about white pizza, which is given its own iteration known as the Bianca here, and is earning rave reviews. But, customers crave the airy yet crispy crust and toppings on all Marc's morsels. Go classic or bold, and maybe grab some gelato for the full experience.
(786) 558-5784
966 Normandy Dr, Miami Beach, FL 33141
Georgia: Pizza by Yandy's
Blink and you might miss it! That's part of the charm (and secret locals try to keep) at Pizza by Yandy's. This Georgia peach of a treasure is tucked inside a grocery store, quietly slinging pies that send customers into a near tizzy. Detroit-style is a definite must, each crispy-edged marvel kissed with sweet-tangy sauce. New York slices also hold their own, meaning everybody wins at Yandy's.
(678) 373-8117
6342 Roswell Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30328
Hawaii: Little G Cafe
Nestled in Honolulu, Little G Cafe serves absolutely ʻono pizza pies. The crust is thin and crispy, with just the right amount of chew. The flavors? Perfectly satisfying (especially when recovering from a long night of partying). You can try combos, like mushroom with truffle cream, but even a simple cheese slice hits the spot. Locals would say it's "broke da mouth —" you can just call it delicious.
(808) 699-9116
808 Sheridan St Suite 208A, Honolulu, HI 96814
Idaho: Righteous Slice
Pros know the magic a brick oven can bring to pizza, which explains why Julia Child invented a homemade pizza trick to emulate it. Luckily, at Righteous Slice in Rexburg, they have the real deal. This righteous hotspot also features long-fermented dough, which bakes up to present primo pies. The crust reaches that rare, wondrous char, the toppings are perfectly placed, and every bite brings customers back.
(208) 820-4597
175 W. 2nd South Ste. 100, Rexburg, ID 83440
Illinois: baked
We tend to lose that playful, creative spirit as we age. That is, unless you're a pizzeria named baked, which is known for its fun, innovative flavors. Inspired by grandma's kitchen, but anything but stuck in the past, this spot offers everything from classic pies to unexpected options, like goat cheese and herbs or brisket with blue cheese. The crust leans bread-y, the ingredients are thoughtfully sourced, and it's perfection.
(309) 297-4267
57 South Seminary St, Galesburg, IL 61401
Indiana: Brittany's Brick Oven Pizza
Brittany's Brick Oven Pizza doesn't take shortcuts. The dough here takes days, the sauces are homemade, and the pie slices spring straight from an authentic brick oven. But, what really sets this slicery apart is its high level of creativity (think shrimp, andouille sausage, and ghost pepper heat). It's innovative and gourmet, yet is served with small-town energy that never feels too fancy or stuffy.
(812) 274-3337
2034 Lanier Dr, Madison, IN 47250
Iowa: The Great Plains Sauce & Dough Co.
The slices cranked out of the kitchen at Great Plains Sauce & Dough Co. are serious business. Think just chewy enough crusts, generous slatherings of sauce, and no-laughing-matter layers of cheese. As for flavor options? No customer will be bored, with choices covering both thick or thin pizza crust territory (Denver-style and New Orleans-style included), and even specialty pizzas, like the Great Plains Taco Pizza.
(515) 232-1627
129 Main St, Ames, IA 50010
Kansas: Back Alley Pizza
There are no fancy, highfalutin airs being put out at Back Alley Pizza, as this hole-in-the-wall knows all about hard work and humble beginnings. Getting its start in an alley with a mobile oven before settling into its Newton brick-and-mortar home, it has a hearty spirit that shows, even sings, in each slice. Talking about singing, the BBQ pizza particularly shines. Customized pies are also cool options.
(316) 804-4924
125 W. 6th St, Newton, KS 67114
Kentucky: Camporosso
Camporosso nails its pizza with wood-fired precision. The crust is blistered and crisp, with just enough smoke from the oven to lace each bite with a little extra lovin'. Standard traditional slices are covered here, and specialty pies, like the soppressata with hot honey, bring a little more boldness for the brave. It's also a spot where pizza shares the menu alongside a solid wine and cocktail list, making for a spirited stop.
(859) 331-0155
2475 Dixie Hwy, Fort Mitchell, KY 41017
Louisiana: Forbidden Pizza
Forbidden Pizza brings proper New York-style slices to New Orleans. The pies are big, thin, and nail that balance of crisp and fold that's not easy to do (even in the Big Easy). Then, eclectic options are added to the mix (fig jam and bacon, truffle, a drizzle of hot honey). It's a pairing of classic New York style plus creative toppings that customers can't seem to get enough of.
(504) 233-0821
600 Baronne St, New Orleans, LA 70113
Maine: Peng's Pizza Pies
Foodies warn you about that pizza shop menu red flag of mile-long option arrays. Luckily, Peng's Pizza Pies keeps things tight, showcasing a small space ... and a short menu. This allows Peng's to focus on what's really important: Dough. It's fermented, then baked to that ideal pinnacle where char and crunch collide. From straightforward pepperoni to options like pistachio with pickled peppers, both the familiar and the fantastical are covered here.
(207) 494-7450
128 Main St, Biddeford, ME 04005
Maryland: TinyBrickOven
TinyBrickOven is exactly as its name suggests: Tiny space, limited seating, seriously honed-in focus on New York-style pizza slices popped out of an authentic brick oven. The crust (critical to any proper New Yorker slice success) hits that crisp-on-the-bottom, soft-in-the-middle target, and cheese melds everything to reach that classic, obligatory oil-tinged finish. Customers have traditional pies and a few extras, like vegan options and dipping sauces, to choose from here.
(443) 627-8277
1036 Light St, Baltimore, MD 21230
Massachusetts: Jinny's Pizzeria
Jinny's Pizzeria centers around a wood-fired oven nicknamed "Dottie McLovin'," and she is one hot mama. Running at a staggering 700 degrees, Dottie delivers a crisp, char-dappled crust with a soft, chewy edge customers adore. Orders here include red and white pies, and range from classics, like the Margherita, to more playful combos, like Spring Thyme with asparagus and ricotta or the Maui Waui with roasted pineapple and prosciutto.
(617) 467-4764
1231 Centre St, Newton, MA 02459
Michigan: Loui's Pizza
Loui's Pizza has been cranking out stellar Detroit-style pies for nearly half a century. Customers clamor for these satisfying slices, especially thanks to the coveted crispy corner edges and that satisfying chew through the middle. The barbecue chicken pizza gets a lot of love, but even a simple cheese boasts big flavor and portion sizes that are anything but petite. Locals call it a must-visit, and who are we to argue?
(248) 547-1711
23141 Dequindre Rd, Hazel Park, MI 48030
Minnesota: Northern Fires Pizza
Northern Fires Pizza keeps things streamlined, with no-frills wood-fired pies (takeout only) being the order of the day. Each 12-inch pizza is crafted on a sourdough crust using locally sourced wheat, meats, and produce, which may explain how it landed on a list of top slices in the nation. With a strong reputation and reviews, plus near-perfect ratings, this is one find that feels super fab, dontcha know?
(612) 424-1428
1839 E. 42nd St, Minneapolis, MN 55407
Mississippi: Poppy Pies
Poppy Pies went from tent to food truck, and now has a brick-and-mortar space to serve its fanbase (which has also grown over time). The menu covers Neapolitan, Detroit, and New York styles, so every customer has a slice that meets their preferred craving. Expect smiles thanks to airy crusts spotted with that perfect char, and creative choices like The Captain, featuring cream cheese, bacon, Ritz, green onions, and pepper glaze.
(601) 207-6779
800 Manship St, Jackson, MS 39202
Missouri: Pizzeoli Wood Fired Pizza
Pizzeoli, owned by St. Louis locals, catapults pizza technique into a whole new stratosphere thanks to its expertly executed wood-fired offerings. These crusts exit the kitchen with that just-right amount of slight charring on the crust. And, the toppings? Those not only taste great, but are sourced largely from local farms. With dozens of combinations on the menu (vegetarian and vegan options included), there's plenty to explore.
(314) 449-1111
1928 S. 12th St, St. Louis, MO 63104
Montana: Engine Room Pizza
Customers line up for Engine Room Pizza deep dish oven pies (which sometimes take half an hour), and consider it worth it. After all, pies this close to perfection take time, and the payoff is thick slices with a crust that means business (and a rich tomato sauce that also isn't messing around). There's variety too, from mini pizza flights to options like Neapolitan (if deep dish isn't your thing).
(406) 595-8202
102 N. 2nd St, Livingston, MT 59047
Nebraska: Tasty Pizza
Tasty Pizza pulls no punches when it comes to ensuring its menu covers all the expected bases. Customers can count on classics (cheese, pepperoni, margherita), alongside more eclectic options, like bacon gouda or hamburger pizza pies. What strikes customers the most here (apart from excellent flavors) is the homemade feel they get, which is something integral to the Tasty Pizza identity since its beginning. Did we also mention it was ranked among the top Midwest pizza spots?
Multiple locations
Nevada: Smiling with Hope Pizza
Known for training and employing people with developmental disabilities, Smiling with Hope Pizza brings solid New York-style slices to the plate, and carries a mission, too. The pizzas are classic in style, served with that comfortingly familiar look, smell, and feel of a mom and pop shop. Add in national recognition and a feature on "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives," and it's clear the goodness of this place reaches beyond Reno.
(775) 825-1070
6135 Lakeside Dr, Ste. 101, Reno, NV 89509
New Hampshire: Tilton House of Pizza
Tilton House of Pizza knows its diners like things just the way they want, which is why it allows customers to create exactly the pie they're craving. While classic combos and toppings-loaded specialty pies (like BBQ pork or pastrami bomb) are already set on the menu, there's no shortage of customization options. Folks drive far for it, and keep coming back, so they must be doing something right.
(603) 286-7181
298 Main St, Tilton, NH 03276
New Jersey: Riccardo's Pizza & Italian Restaurant
A third-generation establishment, Riccardo's Pizza & Italian Restaurant takes great care with every facet of its pie. The dough is painstakingly developed for optimum flavor, the sauce leans naturally sweet (thanks to San Marzano tomatoes), and the crust always comes correct (crisp with a tad bit of caramelization). Options abound, including classic pies, Grandma-style squares, tomato pies, and more, each crafted with that same attention to detail.
riccardositalian.wixsite.com/njpizzarestaurant
(609) 735-0162
567 Lakehurst Rd, Browns Mills, NJ 08015
New Mexico: Giovanni's Pizzeria
New Mexico isn't the first place you'd think to find a decent New York-style pizza slice. But, Giovanni's Pizzeria is earning national recognition, proving it can stand up to any offering from a Big Apple joint. Run by a family tracing its ancestry to both Italy and Queens, the Albuquerque shop infuses those influences into every single pie. The Sicilian offerings are also applauded, showcasing thick, airy crusts.
(505) 255-1233
921 San Pedro Blvd SE, Albuquerque, NM 87108
New York: Lucky Charlie
Customers feel fortunate and charmed indeed, when discovering Lucky Charlie. This local joint exudes old-school pizza energy, with a coal-burning oven dating all the way back to the 1800s. That kind of heat creates a distinct char, which ensures each slice comes piping hot out of that oven with that ideal, magical balance of crisp, yet foldable, handheld alchemy. The pies come in classic, red, or white iterations, with toppings kept simple, but scrumptious.
254 Irving Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237
North Carolina: Il Bambini Pizzeria
Il Bambini keeps things low-key (a strip mall setup, pies behind the counter, and a quick reheat before serving). But, don't let this façade fool you. The crust holds its structure, without feeling heavy, and the sauce-to-cheese ratio lands right in that middle ground sweet spot. It's a place locals love, where all you gotta do is walk in, pick your slice, and enjoy the ride.
(828) 469-5950
415 W A St, Newton, NC 28658
North Dakota: Nardello´s Pizza
Nardello's Pizza proudly brings East Coast tastes to diners in Bismarck, and the locals are loving it. First begun in 2013 by a family from New Jersey, this pizza joint delivers North Dakota with NY-style slices that don't skimp on flavor. Customers will find everything from Margherita and white pies to Hot Honey Vodka and Hawaiian, plus have the option to go half-and-half for those feeling indecisive.
(701) 751-2320
1001 W. Interstate Ave, Ste. 112, Bismarck, ND 58503
Ohio: Tyler's Pizzeria & Bakery
Tyler's Pizzeria & Bakery has cornered the market when it comes to spot-on sourdough crust and wood-fired finesse. They've got classics, like pepperoni, plus more eclectic options, like the Hot Honey or the Autumn Swoon. Everything starts with that signature sourdough crust, the secret to Tyler's success that gives each pie a slightly tangy, oh-so-tasty base. Family-run and highly praised, it's a joint where locals don't hesitate to throw out a 10/10 rating.
tylerss-pizzeria-and-bakery-llc.square.site
7516 E. Main St, Reynoldsburg, OH 43068
Oklahoma: DiCintio's Pizza Cucina
Talk about things running in the family, DiCintio's Pizza Cucina was birthed from decades of tradition, tracing its roots all the way back to a family operation in New York. Luckily for Okies, DiCintio's is now delivering hand-tossed pies made with fresh dough to the Sooner State. The Don is the star here (loaded with meats, veggies, and serious flavor kicks), but even a build-your-own makes mouths go mmmm.
(580) 756-4104
224 W. Main St, Marlow, OK 73055
Oregon: Secret Pizza Society
Considered among the best in Portland, Secret Pizza Society keeps things a little mysterious, a little punk rock, and a bit out of the box. But, the secret is getting out about this crave-worthy Portland pizza joint, especially thanks to its vegan pizza options. These 10-inch personal pies are handmade with organic ingredients, and feature a crisp, rich, thin crust that you really won't believe is not butter.
(503) 946-1926
7201 NE Glisan St, Portland OR 97213
Pennsylvania: Square Pie
Sicilian slice lovers rejoice, because Square Pie in Philly is all about that thick, airy, Sicilian-style crust. And, why not? It's light, fluffy, and built on a "small batch, long fermentation" philosophy that results in dough that delivers both structure and flavor, plus a delightfully crisp undercarriage to boot. Toppings are tasty, but never overly done, because everyone from aficionados to pro athletes know ... it's all about that base.
(215) 238-0615
801 E. Passyunk Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19147
Rhode Island: A Guy & His Pie
Want to find the best pizza in Rhode Island? I know a guy. Actually, it's A Guy & His Pie, which serves Detroit-style slices customers swoon over (especially that thick, airy consistency edged with a signature crisp crust). While this Guy keeps the vibe low-key, the pizza is a diva (demanding attention). The menu rotates with seasonal ingredients, though a classic pepperoni can always be counted on.
(401) 495-4614
560 Mineral Spring Ave, Pawtucket, RI 02860-3363
South Carolina: Toni's Detroit Style Pizza
Toni's Detroit Style Pizza brings Motor City cred to Mount Pleasant, thanks to owners who spent years slinging pies at iconic Detroit hotspots. The result is the real deal (square pies with crispy edges, brick cheese, and classic toppings baked in old school blue steel pans). Whether you go traditional or try something new, like the BLT or Chorizo Southwest, the quality remains unwavering.
(843) 416-8232
1795 N. Hwy. 17 Unit 1, Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464
South Dakota: Nick's Pizza
Nick's Pizza is a local comeback story with a fresh, feel-good spin. After rebranding from a franchise into an independent shop, the team gained the freedom to get creative, while still honoring familiar favorites locals had already fallen in love. They've even had moments of bringing back beloved recipes tied to the joint's beloved history, blending old and new in a way that resonates with the community, deliciously.
facebook.com/nickspizzaaberdeen
(605) 262-2222
318 6th Ave SW, Aberdeen, SD 57401
Tennessee: Smith and Lentz
Smith & Lentz takes a meticulous approach to its pizza, starting with a three-day sourdough journey that optimizes the flavor build. The result of this careful dough creation is a crust that lands in that sumptuous sweet spot (just thin-enough, and crisp). As for toppings? They lean seasonal, and locally sourced. Whether you're grabbing a classic pepperoni or something a little more produce-centric, you'll get a slice regulars swear by.
(615) 649-8761
903 Main St, Nashville TN 37206
Texas: Motor City Pizza
Motor City Pizza has quickly grown from a pandemic pop-up to one of the most talked-about Detroit-style hotspots in the Lone Star State. Praised for serving thick, fluffy crusts with caramelized cheese edges, these rectangular pizza pies boast big flavor, and are getting even bigger recognition (national praise is piling up). The menu mixes traditional picks with creative twists, including a tasty rotation of specialty pies.
(972) 654-6276
1425 FM 407 Ste. 600, Lewisville, TX 75077
Utah: Nico's Pizza
Nico's Pizza knows how you like it, serving oversized slices, with plenty of ways to customize your pie. From tried-and-true pepperoni or cheese to a surprisingly popular Hawaiian iteration, the menu nods to the classics, while also adding some pizazz and personality (again, Aloha to you, pineapple on pizza). Extras like dipping sauces at the table and a "secret menu" keep things interesting, and did we mention Dave Portnoy approves, too?
(801) 356-7900
255 Cougar Boulevard, Provo, UT 84604
Vermont: iPie Pizzeria
Tucked away in Killington, Vermont, iPie Pizzeria focuses on fresh, local ingredients when crafting every slice. Whether you're fresh from skiing nearby or just driving en route, this cozy nook is a must-try stop, partly due to its dough that's hand-tossed, the tasty sauces, and toppings that generously cover it all. The Buffalo Chicken pizza gets a lot of attention, but options, like White Sausage and Mushroom or Pesto Veggie, are also wins.
(802) 422-4111
1307 Killington Rd, Killington, VT 05751
Virginia: Dr. Ho's Humble Pie
Don't let the name deceive you, the pizza coming out of the oven at Dr. Ho's Humble Pie demands attention. The pizza slices at this Virginian establishment range from loaded versions, like The Heavy Hand, to more surprising offerings, like the Annie Oakley, with buffalo chicken and pineapple. Everything here begins with hand-tossed dough, then pairs that with the freshest ingredients and a care that customers can taste.
(434) 245-0000
4916 Plank Rd, North Garden, VA 22920
Washington: Big Red's Colbert Trading Company
There are no cutting corners at Big Red's Colbert Trading Company. The dough is scratch-made, the vegetables are chopped on the daily, and the pizzas are chock-full of only the highest quality ingredients. Cheeky, celebrity-inspired menu names add personality in a delicious way, too (like the Big Murray loaded with meats and veggies, or the Al Capone with Alfredo, chicken, and bacon).
bigredscolberttradingcompany.com
(509) 209-8086
18711 N. Yale Rd, Colbert, WA 99005
West Virginia: Pizza Villa
Pizza Villa is about as old school and classic mom-and-pop as it gets. Locals point to this cozy nook as a must-try, much in thanks to a menu that keeps things simple, with build-your-own options and a nice choice of sizes to fit any appetite. You can even take your pizza home unbaked and finish it later.
(304) 233-1160
236 29th St, Wheeling, WV 26003
Wisconsin: Santino's Little Italy
Not to be too snooty, but when it comes to elite ingredients, Santino's Little Italy is excelling. Think Caputo 00 flour, Grande mozzarella, and San Marzano tomatoes, all coming together for a pizza that is beyond impressive ... before it even hits the oven. Wood-fired pies come topped with seasonal ingredients here, often finished with something super fresh, like arugula. Suffice to say: It's giving main character energy.
(414)-897-7367
352 E. Stewart St, Milwaukee, WI 53207
Wyoming: Bella Fuoco Wood Fired Pizza
Locally owned Bella Fuoco Wood Fired Pizza keeps things personal, right to the the fact that the delightful proprietor is often the very individual making your pie. The focus here is on New York-style slices, which are cooked in a wood-fired oven to provide each slice with the crispness and char customers are seeking. There's flexibility on the menu too, with gluten-free crusts and vegan cheese options at the ready.
(307) 514-2855
2115 Warren Ave, Cheyenne, WY 82001
Methodology
We tracked down these treasured spots the same way most people find their favorite pizza joints ... by listening. That includes bending our ears to local recommendations, reading through real customer reviews, checking in on food critics, and browsing "best of" lists and national rankings. We also factored in firsthand experiences (both ours and the kind people can't stop talking about online).