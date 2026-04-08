We all have signature secrets and tricks for making pizza at home (like that homemade pizza dough texture tip grandma gave you, or that from-scratch pizza sauce recipe that absolutely slaps). But, what about when you want to head out for an enjoyable slice of pie? It's all out of your control at that point, and you must leave it to the restaurants to know how best to create your next bite.

While there are numerous big pizza chains, and even some of the best Italian restaurants to be found in each state, we wanted to uncover those hole-in-the-wall, smaller, mom and pop type pizza shops specifically, where those who own the eateries are there, boots on the ground, giving their all to ensure every slice is nothing less than perfection. It's these tiny havens that are the hidden gems serving up each state's most priceless pizza slices daily. Picture the neighborhood nooks, where the ovens have history, the dough demands (and gets) the time and care it deserves, and the owners and staff often know regulars by name.

Those are the haunts we set out to discover, where warmth isn't just going to heat the pies, but is also generously shown to every customer coming through the door. From blink and you'll miss them pizza places tucked into nondescript strip malls to corner markets also housing culinary pizza wonder kings, we're diving (and digging) into the best hole-in-the-wall pizza joint in every state.