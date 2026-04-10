The Ohio German Restaurant Arnold Schwarzenegger Always Comes Back To
It's probably no surprise that "Terminator" star Arnold Schwarzenegger is a fan of protein-packed, hearty European food — and Schmidt's Sausage Haus fits the bill perfectly. The German Village restaurant in Columbus, Ohio, dates back to 1886, having started out as a meatpacking business. And for the last 20 years, Arnie has become a familiar face at the historic eatery. Schwarzenegger makes sure to stop by Schmidt's Sausage Haus every single year when he's in town for the Arnold Sports Festival and his bodybuilding competition, the Arnold Classic.
Schmidt's Sausage Haus has built a relationship with Schwarzenegger's security thanks to his regular visits, making sure things run smoothly for the star. With other famous fans over the years, including Dick Cheney, Liberace, and Adam Richman, the Ohio restaurant is no stranger to celebrities. But Arnie is extra special: The ex-governor of California has his own dedicated dining room, which is named The Governor's Room. The restaurant itself, other local businesses, and fellow diners are always keen to share their annual encounters with the former bodybuilding pro on social media.
The menu at Schmidt's includes a selection of classic Deutschland dishes. You'll find sausage platters and schnitzel as well as German potato salad, which includes unique ingredients like vinaigrette and bacon to differentiate it from its mayo-laden American counterpart. But rather than just opting for bratwurst or knockwurst every time he visits, superstar Schwarzenegger can't resist ordering something much sweeter: one of Schmidt's famous cream puffs.
Arnie loves the cream puffs at Schmidt's Sausage Haus
Arnold Schwarzenegger is so fond of the jumbo cream puffs at Schmidt's Sausage Haus that he posted a Facebook photo posing with one. According to an Entrepreneurs of Columbus interview with owner Andy Schmidt, the cream puff recipe originally came from a German woman named Betty Tresselt, who worked in the restaurant in the 1960s. It's since become a signature dish.
Large enough to serve two, the indulgent ½-pound pastries are filled with different flavors of velvety whipped cream, from original vanilla or chocolate to peanut butter fudge. Schmidt's also offers a monthly special cream puff, often featuring seasonal ingredients. Previous specials have included strawberry, coffee, and a creamy filling inspired by grasshopper pie — a bright green, old-school dessert. Schwarzenegger hasn't disclosed his favorite, but in March 2026, during the Arnold Sports Festival, the special was matcha vanilla.
In terms of savory options, Arnie has long been a fan of the buffet at Schmidt's Sausage Haus. When that was temporarily discontinued (it's since returned), he'd opt for a hearty wiener schnitzel instead. One of the classic comfort foods from around the world, wiener schnitzel is the national dish of Austria — the star's birthplace — as well as being popular in German cuisine. The dish is made with milk-fed veal that is breaded, fried until golden, and served alongside sweet and tangy braised red cabbage and German potato salad. No wonder Schwarzenegger keeps coming back.