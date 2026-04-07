Add A Splash Of This Baking Staple To Your Coffee For A Cafe-Worthy Cup
If you're like most people in the United States, you probably enjoy a cup of coffee at some point during the day. While it undoubtedly provides a useful jolt of caffeine, your morning joe is also the perfect palate cleanser after waking up, and it's the complex, bitter complement your sweet or savory breakfast needs. Preparing your brews at home helps cut costs, but it can get a little monotonous. If you've ever baked cookies, cakes, or brownies in your kitchen, however, you might be sleeping on a pantry staple that can easily enhance your cup of coffee. That's right, a splash of vanilla extract adds intriguing flavors and a barista's touch to your daily brews.
Vanilla extract is an excellent companion thanks to its deep, warm flavors that mirror coffee's earthiness and complexity. Also, since you've probably got it stashed somewhere in the cupboard, it's an easy addition that won't require a trip to the store for a fancy new creamer or syrup. Just like coffee, however, vanilla is bitter. If you ever licked a spoonful as a child expecting something akin to its delicious aromas, you know the extract is pretty pungent. That's why you'll want to add it sparingly to your cup of joe (not to mention that vanilla is pretty expensive). Its flavor shouldn't overwhelm. Rather, just like in your baked goods, it should add a comforting backdrop and tie together the other flavors in your mug. Stir in a couple of drops into your hot coffee, take a sip, and proceed accordingly.
How to get the most out of vanilla extract in your coffee
Vanilla extract also yields a cafe-worthy cup of coffee thanks to its variety and pairing potential. Most of the world's pure vanilla extract comes from Madagascar — which boasts sweet, creamy notes — while Mexican vanilla is spicier and clove-like, and Tahitian is fruity and floral. Whether you use Ina Garten's favorite store-bought vanilla or a simple bottle of imitation, it can complement many other staple ingredients. Stir in a bit of cinnamon or choose cocoa powder for an improvised café mocha. Pair it with a spoonful of brown sugar for the vanilla latte route. If you're cutting back on sugar, vanilla extract is a satisfying swap for syrups and offers other health benefits, including antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties.
Vanilla extract is made by soaking the ground beans in alcohol and water, meaning, yes, it contains anywhere between 35% and 40% alcohol. Now, we're not going for an Irish coffee here. You should only be adding a splash to your coffee — save vanilla extract for your home bar to get boozy with it. Most of the alcohol burns off when baking, and a lot of it will evaporate when mixed with hot coffee, too.
You can also incorporate it into your brews by adding a few drops into the coffee pot or the top chamber of your Moka pot. This way, the extract meets the first few piping hot drops of your coffee and infuses the brew with flavor. If you're using pure extract, these ultra-hot temperatures may destroy most of its subtler flavor compounds. To enjoy all its nuances, stir it into a cold brew or homemade iced coffee.