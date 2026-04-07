Add A Splash Of This Baking Staple To Your Coffee For A Cafe-Worthy Cup

If you're like most people in the United States, you probably enjoy a cup of coffee at some point during the day. While it undoubtedly provides a useful jolt of caffeine, your morning joe is also the perfect palate cleanser after waking up, and it's the complex, bitter complement your sweet or savory breakfast needs. Preparing your brews at home helps cut costs, but it can get a little monotonous. If you've ever baked cookies, cakes, or brownies in your kitchen, however, you might be sleeping on a pantry staple that can easily enhance your cup of coffee. That's right, a splash of vanilla extract adds intriguing flavors and a barista's touch to your daily brews.

Vanilla extract is an excellent companion thanks to its deep, warm flavors that mirror coffee's earthiness and complexity. Also, since you've probably got it stashed somewhere in the cupboard, it's an easy addition that won't require a trip to the store for a fancy new creamer or syrup. Just like coffee, however, vanilla is bitter. If you ever licked a spoonful as a child expecting something akin to its delicious aromas, you know the extract is pretty pungent. That's why you'll want to add it sparingly to your cup of joe (not to mention that vanilla is pretty expensive). Its flavor shouldn't overwhelm. Rather, just like in your baked goods, it should add a comforting backdrop and tie together the other flavors in your mug. Stir in a couple of drops into your hot coffee, take a sip, and proceed accordingly.