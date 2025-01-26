Here's Why You Should Keep A Bottle Of Vanilla Extract For Your Home Bar
Pure vanilla extract can be extremely expensive, which likely makes getting plastered off of the really good stuff out of your tax bracket — and disgusting-tasting, to boot. Enveloped into a cake batter or cookie dough, vanilla extract both adds its own aroma and coaxes out a richness and a depth in the other flavors present, but on its own it is pretty nasty. So, aside from the alcohol in vanilla extract, why should you keep a bottle of it in your home bar?
Because vanilla extract actually does pretty much the same thing for cocktails that it does for baked goods. When used in mixed drinks, it can enhance certain flavors and provide a bridge between others. It gives your alcoholic beverages a refined, full taste and aroma. Vanilla extract pairs beautifully with fiery whiskeys, spiced rums, or even fruit-forward cocktails, but it is important not to overuse it — just a few drops should do it.
You can use vanilla extract in syrups too
If your first few shots (no pun intended) at using vanilla extract in your booze come off too heavy-handed, there is a simple solution: make vanilla simple syrup. It's literally three ingredients: water, sugar, and vanilla extract. You just boil the water and sugar until the sweetener has totally dissolved, add in the vanilla extract, and voilá — you've got a lusciously sweet cocktail mix-in that imparts smooth vanilla flavor without the harsh alcoholic zing. (Once you start making homemade flavored simple syrups, don't be surprised if you find it difficult to stop.)
This vanilla simple syrup can be used in cocktail recipes based on many different liquors, like vodka, aged and white rums, whiskeys, tequilas, brandies, and even fruity liqueurs. It's perfect for holiday cocktails, especially anything with pumpkin, cinnamon, or maple. As an added bonus, you can also use this vanilla simple syrup in espresso drinks, like homemade vanilla lattes.