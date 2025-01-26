Here's Why You Should Keep A Bottle Of Vanilla Extract For Your Home Bar

Pure vanilla extract can be extremely expensive, which likely makes getting plastered off of the really good stuff out of your tax bracket — and disgusting-tasting, to boot. Enveloped into a cake batter or cookie dough, vanilla extract both adds its own aroma and coaxes out a richness and a depth in the other flavors present, but on its own it is pretty nasty. So, aside from the alcohol in vanilla extract, why should you keep a bottle of it in your home bar?

Because vanilla extract actually does pretty much the same thing for cocktails that it does for baked goods. When used in mixed drinks, it can enhance certain flavors and provide a bridge between others. It gives your alcoholic beverages a refined, full taste and aroma. Vanilla extract pairs beautifully with fiery whiskeys, spiced rums, or even fruit-forward cocktails, but it is important not to overuse it — just a few drops should do it.