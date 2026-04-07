How A Quarter Can Tell You If Frozen Food Is Safe To Eat (Seriously)

Picture it: You're just finishing a nice vacation and you get home only to find your microwave display blinking and none of the times on your digital clocks are correct. With a sigh, you realize your power went out at some point and you have no idea for how long. You could cross your fingers on your food still being good, but it's impossible to know for sure, right? Nope! You can ensure you're not eating gone-off food with the help of a cup and a quarter.

To do this helpful hack, get a cup and fill it up with water. Then, put it in the freezer and wait until it's frozen solid and place a quarter flat on top of the frozen surface. If you're away from home for a while and come back to find there's been a power outage, just check the cup. If the quarter is still on top, the food should be good to eat. If it's at the bottom of the cup, that means it got warm enough inside for the ice to fully melt, which means your frozen goods are now things you should toss from your freezer.

That's all there is to it, but it can be useful for more than just power outages. You can use the cup and quarter technique to see if your freezer is fluctuating in temperature or if there are warm spots due to leaks. It also helps you know what to do if your fridge dies. This is a straightforward trick that's not just handy but downright vital to ensure your safety.