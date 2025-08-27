Here's How Long You Have To Save Your Food If Your Fridge Dies

Power outages are no fun, and they often lead to a lot of wasted food. You might want to save as much as you possibly can, but the hard truth is that a disconnected fridge can only keep food safe for four hours. Once those four hours are up, you'll need to do as the United States Department of Agriculture recommends and throw out all the perishable food like meat, eggs, fish, and leftovers.

Because the time limit is so tight, keeping track of when a power outage starts and ends is essential. This is most problematic when your power goes out during the night — but there could be ways of figuring it out. If your fridge has a thermometer in it, that should be the first thing you check. As long as the temperature is still below 40 degrees Fahrenheit, your food should be fine. You can also check electronics like your phone to see how charged they are — a full battery won't tell you much but if it barely charged at all, you'll know the outage happened pretty soon after you went to bed.

If you can't confidently pinpoint the time, you'll unfortunately need to forfeit your perishable food. It's annoying, but you and your family will have a really bad time if you end up with food poisoning. On the bright side, not all foods need to be thrown away.