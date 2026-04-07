How To Find The Best Microwave Wattage For Your Kitchen

You notice quickly when the new place you've moved into lacks a microwave. Even if you don't technically need a microwave, they're undeniably convenient and take way less time than reheating food in an oven. If you're looking to buy microwaves, keep an eye out for the microwave's wattage. It'll be a number between 600 and 1,700, and it's a measure of energy used per second which makes a difference in how powerful your microwave will be.

The average microwave wattage is 1,000 watts, and most instructions on the back of frozen food packaging assumes you're working with a 1,000 watt microwave. Smaller, cheaper microwaves are more likely to hover around 700 watts, and even though they'll easily cook frozen dinners and reheat your tea, they use less power and often take longer to heat up food. Microwaves can go much higher, although it's hard to find normal microwaves which go higher than 1,250 watts. These models tend to have more settings for complicated foods. For example, there are dos and don'ts for thawing meat in the microwave, where a lower wattage microwave will struggle to fully defrost meat compared to a higher wattage microwave (which will often have dedicated buttons for defrosting).

If you're on a budget, go for a smaller wattage; and if you've got lots of mouths to feed quickly, go ahead and splurge on a higher wattage microwave. If you just want an ordinary microwave, a 1,000 watt model should do everything you need.