The Cold Creamy Dessert That Deserves A Dollop Of Lemon Curd

Vanilla ice cream is a tried-and-true classic, and, because of that, it goes with just about anything. From Champagne to chocolate chips, vanilla ice cream is easy to dress up, and that is especially true when it comes to using fruit. The fact of the matter is that fruit elevates store-bought vanilla ice cream, and lemon is a great option for doing just that. However, it's a very overpowering citrus, and just squeezing a wedge over a scoop won't do much except pucker your lips. Instead, consider adding a dollop of lemon curd to your sundae.

There are a few simple ways you can use lemon curd in your next vanilla ice cream adventure. The easiest is to take a spoonful, plop it on top, and enjoy. You can also put some lemon curd in a pretty bowl or glass, then put the ice cream on top to look like a fancy restaurant dessert or cocktail. If you'd prefer, take some softened ice cream, then swirl it in or blend it together entirely before re-chilling and serving.

No matter how you prepare and present this combination, it's sure to be a crowd-pleaser. The tangy lemon has enough citrus bite to cut through the creamy sweetness and fat in the ice cream, but it's sweet enough itself to not overwhelm the vanilla. Garnish with mint leaves or a spiraled lemon peel to give this sweet treat an elevated appearance. Lemon and vanilla in cakes and pastries work well together, so it just makes sense they'd work here, too.