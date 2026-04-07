The Unfortunate Olive Garden Soup We Wouldn't Order Again

If you're into chain restaurant deals, there might be none better than Olive Garden's endless breadstick, salad, and soup. Some people simply love Olive Garden for what it is; namely, large portions, easy to-go ordering, and an overall middle-ground appeal. If you're looking to dive into bowl after bowl of Olive Garden's soup, you're going to want to prioritize your favorite so you're not wasting stomach space. We stand by our top pick of the Zuppa Toscana, which came in first in our ranking of all four of Olive Garden's soups, but inevitably there has to be one that just isn't worth an order. For us, it's the chicken and gnocchi.

It was the only soup our taste tester wouldn't choose to order a second time, partly because it's a very rich soup with a buttery flavor that, unfortunately, wasn't as loaded with the namesake ingredients as we'd have hoped. Our taste tester noted, "There was not as much chicken as we expected and not many gnocchi in our bowl either. We were really looking forward to the plump potato-based dumplings but there were only a few. This might be luck of the ladle, but the lack of actual ingredients beyond the thick, super rich broth made it hard to get through even half a bowl." It wasn't all negative. We found that the spinach and carrots included helped the dish feel a little less monotonous, but in the end it was just too heavy.