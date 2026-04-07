The Party Cup Hack You've Been Needing Starts At Starbucks
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A red plastic cup is a staple of a great party, especially for college students. It's inexpensive, has lines on it for measuring different types of alcohol, and is easily disposable once the festivities are over. You can even use those red cups as popsicle molds for your summer parties. One of their downsides, however, is that they're light enough to tip over easily, especially since parties can be wild and messy affairs. Luckily, there's a way to minimize sloshing and spillage, and it won't cost you a thing except a short drive to Starbucks.
Folks on social media revealed that the lid from a Starbucks cold drink fits perfectly onto a round party cup. While this isn't a fully waterproof seal, it does help prevent liquid from escaping while moving around or dancing. The disposable lid simply snaps on top, meaning there's no hassle, and you can still toss it when you're done. Just ask for a few extra lids during your next Starbucks run, as long as you buy something before you make the request.
@abihuling
Incase you needed another reason to get Starbucks this week @Starbucks @SoloCupCompany love these vibes #fyp #darty
One commenter on a TikTok video showing this red cup hack said, "Ohh wine nights are gonna look different now!" Another shared, "This is going to change my life at Mardi Gras next year."
Why Starbucks lids fit perfectly on party cups
This hack works so well due to a convenient change Starbucks made some years back. Keep in mind that a classic red party cup has a diameter of about 3 ⅝ inches at the top. While some brands may be larger or smaller, a classic party cup also holds 16 ounces of liquid when completely full.
Starbucks cup sizes aren't the usual small, medium, and large; instead, you'll find tall, grande, and venti. Although a grande cold drink holds 16 ounces as well, you don't actually have to specify that size when asking for lids. For a while, the lid sizes for all those drinks were different, but that changed in 2024. That year, Starbucks rolled out new cups with identifiable dots on them and no-straw lids meant to streamline preparation for workers and cut down plastic waste. The top diameter of Starbucks' tall, grande, and venti cold drink cups all became the same, so only one standard lid was needed. Luckily, that lid is also the right size to fit plastic party cups.
If you don't have a Starbucks nearby, you can still find ways to make your red cups less spill-prone. Amazon sells similar lids that fit Starbucks cold cups, like these Gusto strawless PET plastic lids that you can buy in bulk. Those who want a way to seal party cups that isn't so disposable can also find reusable lids instead. For the free option, however, your first stop should be the nearest Starbucks.