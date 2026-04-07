The Party Cup Hack You've Been Needing Starts At Starbucks

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A red plastic cup is a staple of a great party, especially for college students. It's inexpensive, has lines on it for measuring different types of alcohol, and is easily disposable once the festivities are over. You can even use those red cups as popsicle molds for your summer parties. One of their downsides, however, is that they're light enough to tip over easily, especially since parties can be wild and messy affairs. Luckily, there's a way to minimize sloshing and spillage, and it won't cost you a thing except a short drive to Starbucks.

Folks on social media revealed that the lid from a Starbucks cold drink fits perfectly onto a round party cup. While this isn't a fully waterproof seal, it does help prevent liquid from escaping while moving around or dancing. The disposable lid simply snaps on top, meaning there's no hassle, and you can still toss it when you're done. Just ask for a few extra lids during your next Starbucks run, as long as you buy something before you make the request.

One commenter on a TikTok video showing this red cup hack said, "Ohh wine nights are gonna look different now!" Another shared, "This is going to change my life at Mardi Gras next year."