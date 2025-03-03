Those Dots On Your Starbucks Cups Serve An Important Purpose

If you're a frequent Starbucks customer, you might've noticed that the brand switched up its cold cups in 2024. Or maybe you didn't. After all, the changes weren't meant for customers. They were meant for baristas — and the planet.

The cups, which were engineered to use 20% less plastic, come with an important design feature. Look near the bottom of your cup, and you'll see raised dots. These braille-like dots help baristas with visual impairments quickly select the right size.

Cold cups also now come with large embossed letters on the bottom, so baristas can easily identify the size from any angle, like when the cups are stacked in a box. They also have black-and-white fill lines that make it easier for baristas to measure ingredients: Now, the lines stand out against both dark and light-colored drinks. Starbucks also introduced one-size-fits-all lids for tall, grande, and venti cups. The change cuts down on clutter, streamlines stocking, and reduces rush-hour chaos.

"The new cups — the first single-use cups designed by Starbucks in the Tryer Center specifically to be more sustainable and accessible — are part of Starbucks' commitment to cut its carbon, water, and waste footprints in half by 2030," Starbucks wrote in an April 2024 blog post. The brand created the cups with input from baristas. Starbucks hasn't always listened to employees — it finally agreed to negotiate with union workers in 2024 — so it's refreshing to see the brand taking steps to help retail workers.