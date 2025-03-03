Those Dots On Your Starbucks Cups Serve An Important Purpose
If you're a frequent Starbucks customer, you might've noticed that the brand switched up its cold cups in 2024. Or maybe you didn't. After all, the changes weren't meant for customers. They were meant for baristas — and the planet.
The cups, which were engineered to use 20% less plastic, come with an important design feature. Look near the bottom of your cup, and you'll see raised dots. These braille-like dots help baristas with visual impairments quickly select the right size.
Cold cups also now come with large embossed letters on the bottom, so baristas can easily identify the size from any angle, like when the cups are stacked in a box. They also have black-and-white fill lines that make it easier for baristas to measure ingredients: Now, the lines stand out against both dark and light-colored drinks. Starbucks also introduced one-size-fits-all lids for tall, grande, and venti cups. The change cuts down on clutter, streamlines stocking, and reduces rush-hour chaos.
"The new cups — the first single-use cups designed by Starbucks in the Tryer Center specifically to be more sustainable and accessible — are part of Starbucks' commitment to cut its carbon, water, and waste footprints in half by 2030," Starbucks wrote in an April 2024 blog post. The brand created the cups with input from baristas. Starbucks hasn't always listened to employees — it finally agreed to negotiate with union workers in 2024 — so it's refreshing to see the brand taking steps to help retail workers.
Starbucks baristas are hoping for more changes ahead
The company still has a long way to go. For years, staff have complained of chronic understaffing, low pay, and chaotic workflow. But Starbucks is finally taking steps in the right direction, starting with new accessibility features. The new cups aren't the only change that benefits customers and employees with disabilities: In 2024, the brand announced that all new stores would be designed to better accommodate employees and customers with disabilities. Lower counters help wheelchair users. Improved acoustics help customers and staff who are hard of hearing or have sensory issues. A snazzy new three-in-one bathroom tap runs water, dispenses soap, and dries hands, making it easier for people with limited mobility to wash up.
As for the chaotic workflow? Starbucks' new CEO, Alex Niccol, who joined the company in September 2024, promised to prioritize employee needs. His new direction may mean fewer discounts for customers. Irksome? Yes. But the change means that employees won't have to struggle to keep up with surges. Time will tell if Niccol will follow his predecessor's efforts to make the brand more accessible, ethical, and eco-friendly, but if pricier drinks are the trade-off, I'm fine with paying up.