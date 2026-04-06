The Unusual Alcohol Rule To Keep In Mind Before Dining In Philadelphia

It's a scenario anyone who lives in Philadelphia is familiar with: While dining at a nice restaurant, some out-of-town visitors come in — tourists or business travelers, maybe — and they try to order a drink. It's a perfectly normal thing to do. It turns out, however, the restaurant doesn't actually have a liquor license, thus can't serve them beer, wine, or spirits. As locals, we love our BYOB (bring your own beverage) restaurants for the money they save us, but for those unfamiliar with the practice, it can be befuddling and perhaps even night-ruining.

As such, when planning a dinner out in Philadelphia — or anywhere in Pennsylvania, for that matter — it's crucial to determine if the restaurant has a liquor license. If it does not, it is most likely a BYOB, which not only allows but encourages patrons to bring their own beer or wine. (Hard liquor may also be permitted, though this is less common in practice.) Wine lovers in particular tend to prefer — and often prioritize — BYOBs, as they can enjoy quality wine pairings without the absurd markup that one often finds in high-end restaurants. The markup in Pennsylvania is typically even higher than other states because of the extreme liquor taxes. Dining at a BYOB does, of course, require extra planning, both to make sure there is enough wine or beer for the evening and to suit all of a group's preferences.