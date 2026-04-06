In-N-Out Would Be Hilary Duff's Last Meal — Just Not This Menu Item
At some point, you may probably think about the final meal you'll have in your life. The idea is actually not as morose or morbid as it sounds; in fact, a number of celebrities have already pondered the question and provided answers. Adele's last meal is probably not what you'd think it is: The Grammy-winning singer would like McNuggets, a Big Mac, and fries. On the other hand, being the high-caliber chef that he is, Gordon Ramsay would choose the stuff of legends — a four-course meal that includes a full English breakfast, cheeseburgers, and Indian food. Hilary Duff took the question one step further, naming not only what she wants in her last meal, but also disclosing what she'd never eat during her final moments — and that's In-N-Out's fries.
During a guest appearance on the "Table Manners Podcast," the former Disney Channel actress and pop star got serious about the foods she'd accept in her final meal menu. When she mentioned In-N-Out burgers, she got an enthusiastic response from host Jessie Ware and her mom, Lennie. Duff then clarified that her go-to was In-N-Out's mustard-grilled burger. However, she didn't have nice things to say about the fast-food chain's fries. When she asked Lennie whether she liked their fries, the latter queried if she found them delicious, to which Duff responded, "No." When Jessie chimed in, adding, "They're a bit sad. They're a bit cardboard-y," Duff quickly agreed.
Hilary Duff isn't the only one who thinks In-N-Out fries are bad
Hilary Duff isn't the only one who dislikes In-N-Out fries. A number of online reviews say the same thing — like The Fries Blog, which didn't mince words: "These potato sticks are lifeless, with no crisp strength, and the exterior falls apart in your mouth. Imagine chewing on warm cardboard." The YouTube channel Weird History Food also spoke bluntly about In-N-Out's signature side dish. "Bland. Sickly. Crumbly. Boring. These are not words one likes to hear in reference to the french fries they just ordered, but that's exactly how most folks seem to feel about In-N-Out's fried potatoes," it declared.
Even The Takeout has tackled this issue by asking food critics and the public alike to confirm that In-N-Out's fries are bad. Chef Kenya Bovey of Jeff's Table in Highland Park, Los Angeles raised two points on that issue: The restaurant's fries flop because they are not blanched in cold water before they are fried, and they're also only fried once before serving. Blanching in cold water removes excess starch from the sliced potatoes, while double-frying ensures that they're perfectly crispy, crunchy, and golden brown — just the way many people want their french fries to be.