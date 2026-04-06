In-N-Out Would Be Hilary Duff's Last Meal — Just Not This Menu Item

At some point, you may probably think about the final meal you'll have in your life. The idea is actually not as morose or morbid as it sounds; in fact, a number of celebrities have already pondered the question and provided answers. Adele's last meal is probably not what you'd think it is: The Grammy-winning singer would like McNuggets, a Big Mac, and fries. On the other hand, being the high-caliber chef that he is, Gordon Ramsay would choose the stuff of legends — a four-course meal that includes a full English breakfast, cheeseburgers, and Indian food. Hilary Duff took the question one step further, naming not only what she wants in her last meal, but also disclosing what she'd never eat during her final moments — and that's In-N-Out's fries.

During a guest appearance on the "Table Manners Podcast," the former Disney Channel actress and pop star got serious about the foods she'd accept in her final meal menu. When she mentioned In-N-Out burgers, she got an enthusiastic response from host Jessie Ware and her mom, Lennie. Duff then clarified that her go-to was In-N-Out's mustard-grilled burger. However, she didn't have nice things to say about the fast-food chain's fries. When she asked Lennie whether she liked their fries, the latter queried if she found them delicious, to which Duff responded, "No." When Jessie chimed in, adding, "They're a bit sad. They're a bit cardboard-y," Duff quickly agreed.