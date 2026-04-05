This Classic Sandwich Is Paul McCartney's Go-To After Concerts

Former Beatle Paul McCartney is a well-known vegetarian (one of his comfort foods is the British-inspired egg and chips), and as an advocate of the meatless lifestyle, he created a movement called "Meat Free Mondays" to promote awareness and participation in vegetarianism, even for those who just dabble. Its aim is to have people cut down on their meat consumption just once a week, which should have some material impact on demand, thereby easing cruel slaughtering practices on a lighter animal population. As a musician and a celebrity, you might be curious as to what he enjoys after a performance, and he once told Meat Free Mondays that he has a go-to snack even before changing out of his show outfit.

"I get on the tour bus, and before we change back into our 'day clothes' I have a margarita to drink, which is always very welcome! And I have a cheese and pickle sandwich with the English type of pickle: Branston's pickle. Americans would think I mean a dill pickle, but no! Those are the two things that are always there, and that I look forward to. It means we've done the show and we're off!" he said.