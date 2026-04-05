How To Clean Your Ice Maker And How Often You Should Do It

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Whether you're enjoying a summer BBQ or huddling around the punch bowl at a holiday celebration, beverages that taste off tend to put a damper on the festivities. And nothing spoils a refreshing drink quite like funky-tasting ice. Bagged ice isn't as clean as some think and could be the culprit behind nasty beverages if you bought it in bulk before a get-together. Yet, for most folks, the problem is closer to home. Fortunately, foul ice is totally preventable if you know how often you should clean your ice maker.

Most people who have ditched smelly ice cube trays get their ice from a dispenser on their fridge/freezer. To keep those units spitting out cubes that are fresh and clear, they should be cleaned about every six months. Once the refrigerator is unplugged, you'll want to take out the ice bin and give it some attention with warm, soapy water. Thoroughly rinsing it will hinder future ice from tasting like soap, and allowing it to air dry completely will prevent any moisture from freezing after you put the unit back in the fridge.

Next, create a vinegar and water cleaning solution (a 1-to-1 ratio should do the trick) and use something non-abrasive, like paper towels or a sponge, to wash all the other components of the ice maker (you may need a gentle brush to get into the dispenser chute). It's also crucial to replace the water filter. After everything is clean and dry, put the bin back, make a batch of ice, and throw out what is dispensed (it isn't a bad idea to repeat this step to be extra sure no soap or vinegar aromas are clinging to the ice).