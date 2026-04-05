The Iconic San Francisco Cafe Bakery Martha Stewart Calls 'Worth The Wait'

Knowing the busy lifestyle Martha Stewart leads, it's not hard to imagine her dropping by Tartine for a quick pick-up order before jetting off to do whatever domestic divas did in the 20-teens. Those with more time on their hands, however, can enjoy a leisurely dine-in experience at a restaurant called Tartine Manufactory that's about a mile away from the bakery's San Francisco flagship. (The bakery also has offshoots in the Bay Area, along with outposts in Los Angeles and Seoul, South Korea, although the restaurant is one of a kind.)

Tartine Manufactory serves three meals a day. In the morning, there are omelets, breakfast sandwiches, and banana-caramel bread pudding. Among the lunch options are soups, salads, and sandwiches, including the aforementioned tartines in avocado or smoked salmon. Dinner entrées include roast chicken and gnocchi with Dungeness crab, but the real emphasis (because of the bakery connection) is house-made pizzas. These include standard toppings like margherita, pepperoni, and sausage and onion, along with more gourmet options like a white pizza made with seasonal mushrooms.

Overall, patrons seem to prefer the Tartine bakery to the restaurant — the former has 4.4 stars on TripAdvisor, while the latter drops to 4.2. On Yelp, the bakery rates 4.2 stars while the restaurant only has 3.7. People do seem to enjoy the restaurant's food and the ambiance, although not everyone agrees with Stewart's assessment that the wait times are worthwhile. (This is an issue at both establishments.) Customers also complain of high prices, which are more apparent at the restaurant than the bakery, since a full meal costs a lot more than single-serve baked goods.