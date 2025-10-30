Martha Stewart's Favorite Dessert Is A Zesty Meringue-Topped Classic

Martha Stewart has created a lot of desserts over the course of her career, so when she talks about her favorites of the bunch, her fans pay attention. But is there a best-of-the-best, in her opinion? We may never know, though she sure seems smitten with her own Mile-High Lemon Pie, which has served as an inspiration for several of her other desserts. Her recipe consists of an all-butter pie dough that is blind-baked and cooled. Then, a lemon curd filling goes into the pie shell, followed by an impressive amount of meringue. Once fully assembled, the sky-scraping pie gets broiled for a couple of minutes, just until the whipped egg white meringue begins to toast and brown, similar to how a baked Alaska is finished.

Stewart's recipe isn't necessarily the best for novice bakers to jump right into, since it involves a number of steps and methods that even seasoned bakers may not have mastered. Aside from the homemade pie dough, making the lemon curd requires constant whisking, then tempering in egg yolks, then slowly cooking the entire mixture. At this point, the lemon juice and a full two tablespoons of lemon zest are added, which give the pie its signature citrus punch. Her meringue is made in the Swiss style, meaning the egg whites and sugar are combined and then heated in a double boiler and finally, whipped to stiff peaks. The broiling step requires a keen eye because we all know how quickly a broiled item can turn from browned to charred. With some practice and by following the recipe closely, determined bakers can pull it off and will be rewarded with an exceptionally tart and delicious treat.