The Pie Weight Swap You Need For Blind Baking Is Already In The Pantry

If you've ever blind-baked a pie crust, you know the struggle: You're halfway through prepping your pie, only to remember that you need pie weights to keep the crust from puffing up in the oven. Before you panic or rush to the store, check your pantry. Believe it or not, the solution to blind baking bliss is probably already there. From dry beans to rice to — get this — sugar, your pantry is a goldmine of alternative pie weights that will save the day. No fancy gadgets or specialized tools required.

The conundrum of choosing pie weights begins the moment you decide to blind-bake rather than par-bake your dish. Blind baking, the process of pre-cooking your crust before adding the filling, ensures that you don't end up with a soggy bottom (because no one likes that). While traditional weights work great, pantry staples like uncooked beans, rice, or sugar can perform just as well — sometimes even better. So, whether you're a seasoned pie maker with life-altering lessons learned from baking pies or someone who's still intimidated by rolling dough, there's no excuse to skip this crucial (and simple) step. Let's dive into why these substitutes might just be your pie crust's new best friend.