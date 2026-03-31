Review: Mike's Hard Dirty Lemonade: Fun To Say, Even Funner To Drink (I May Have Had A Few)

Unlike typical Mike's Hard Lemonade, the collection of Dirty Lemonade drinks are non-carbonated and highly flavored. The Dirty Lemonade comes in four flavors: Dirty Lemon Secret, Dark Cherry Brew, Very Berry Grape, and Pineapple Haze. Each drink is based on fruit but also comes with a burst of complementary, but surprising, flavors.

Dirty Lemonade Secret tastes like a remix of a classic lemonade. There's a smoothness to it that you don't find in typical lemonade, but I also noted spice from the hot honey flavors. That hot honey builds over subsequent sips but is never too overpowering.

The Dark Cherry Brew is a play on my favorite Mike's flavor. This one aims to be something like a cherry cola, but I tasted a drink somewhere between tart cherry juice and a cherry sucker. It's the kind of drink that longs for lounging on a boat's sunbed with nothing but waves and sun ahead.

For a take on very berry flavors, Mike's Hard Very Berry Grape is a play between mixed berry and grape. While mixed berry can often be confusing and even muddy, this flavor was heavily grape with a berry taste in the background.

The real star of the show? Pineapple Haze. This flavor was prominently pineapple but with coconut behind it. The balance was perfect with the flavor tasting like pineapple and tropical coconut, without becoming sunscreen. Bring this beverage to the beach this summer and you're guaranteed a tasty beach day, dripping in golden, pineapple goodness.