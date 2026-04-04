What Starbucks Does With Its Leftover Food

Starbucks may not offer as extensive of a food menu as other fast food places, but across its 18,000 locations in the United States and Canada, the amount of unsold food still adds up. A decade ago, when there were fewer locations, the surplus had nowhere to go except the trash. This wasn't unique to Starbucks, as grocery stores and restaurants across the country were (and still are, to some extent) doing the same.

The immediate and obvious question is: Why not donate it? For many companies, the answer has long been liability. Even though protections exist, concerns remain about the risks involved with donating items that are perishable and nearing expiration or otherwise deemed unfit for sale. However, when Starbucks baristas began voicing concerns about the food waste occurring, the company took action.

In 2016, Starbucks launched its food donation program, FoodShare, in partnership with Feeding America. Tasting Table spoke with a representative from Starbucks, who said, "Through FoodShare, Starbucks equips 100% of company-operated stores in the U.S. and Canada to donate eligible unsold food rather than sending it to landfills." The food is delivered by third-party trucks to a distribution center where it is reallocated to local food banks and pantries. Licensed Starbucks (those within other establishments like grocery stores, universities, and airports) operate under different management and regulations, and therefore aren't a part of the FoodShare program, but they are allowed to participate in alternative food donation initiatives.