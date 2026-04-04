The Cuisine Anthony Bourdain Called 'Outrageous' And 'Appalling'

Although he enjoyed remarkable success in some of the country's most adored fine-dining restaurants, Anthony Bourdain will always be better known for the culinary adventures he embarked on while filming "No Reservations." He sampled cuisine from corners of the world that many will only ever see on a screen while always observing the "grandma rule" and politely accepting whatever was placed in front of him with an open mind and genuine gratitude. But, as anyone familiar with his true thoughts about Michelin stars and James Beard awards likely knows, he harbored some strong critiques about certain regional fare.

In an interview with National Geographic, Bourdain once divulged that one particular region he was less than impressed with struck a chord close to home. Not close, actually; more like a direct hit. "There's really nothing more outrageous or appalling than what we do in America," he said. "Some of the stuff ... the KFC Double Down, the Cinnabun [sic], the deep-fried macaroni and cheese. We are really the only people who enthusiastically celebrate how quickly we are killing ourselves."

Some KFC and Cinnabon admirers might consider those fighting words, but Bourdain wasn't one to back down from his bleak speculations. He doubled down on his opinion with a candid take on American diners themselves when he said, "You know, I'm not getting fat fast enough; I need stuffed-crust pizza." Still, like many blunt assessments Bourdain uttered in his time on this Earth, his sentiment toward American dining habits wasn't without its nuance.