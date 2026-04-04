The Trader Joe's Mexican Freezer Find That Misses The Mark For Many Customers
Listen, we don't want to rag on Trader Joe's too hard. It's a terrific food store with reasonable prices and a truly delightful variety of frozen food, including the ever-versatile gyoza that customers love and the frozen lasagna that tastes like it's from a restaurant, but these successes only throw Trader Joe's occasional miss into sharper relief. Trader Joe's products all come from different suppliers, not cooked up by tiki shirt-clad elves in a tree hollow somewhere, but it still stings when you get a dud like its Mini Chicken Tacos.
The bite-sized tacos seem fine on the outside, with packaging that shows an appealing arrangement of chicken tacos on a plate with salsa in the middle, but look them up online and complaints abound. "Was very disappointed in these!", complained one person on Facebook. "Shell was hard and hardly any chicken in it." A commenter on Reddit said that they were "dry and tasteless," while another said they were "absolutely horrible" with "no cheese no nothing. Just a tiny bit of unflavorful chicken."
What's the deal with Trader Joe's Mini Chicken Tacos?
So, what exactly went wrong? Not everything Trader Joe's offers is perfect, but usually they're at least moderately satisfying. Why did these Mini Chicken Tacos go so far astray? It may come down to the choice of chicken. Although the shredded chicken inside makes for solid presentation, it's made from chicken breast, which any dark meat aficionado will tell you is one of the less naturally flavorful cuts from the chicken. Sure, you can dip them in salsa or put on a few drizzles of hot sauce to jazz them up a little, but condiments should boost an already-satisfying meal, not cover for a bland and unpleasant one.
What makes it worse is that, once upon a time, these were a perfectly satisfying freezer option at TJ's. In 2022, it switched providers and turned them from a solid weeknight meal option to an appetizer that needs globs of salsa and sour cream to be salvageable. After being briefly discontinued, the Mini Chicken Tacos returned in 2025, apparently with the original manufacturer behind them. The return saw some nice-looking grill marks on the exterior and a seasoning blend made from tomatoes and chipotles, but it does little to remedy the flavor problem.