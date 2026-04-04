The Trader Joe's Mexican Freezer Find That Misses The Mark For Many Customers

Listen, we don't want to rag on Trader Joe's too hard. It's a terrific food store with reasonable prices and a truly delightful variety of frozen food, including the ever-versatile gyoza that customers love and the frozen lasagna that tastes like it's from a restaurant, but these successes only throw Trader Joe's occasional miss into sharper relief. Trader Joe's products all come from different suppliers, not cooked up by tiki shirt-clad elves in a tree hollow somewhere, but it still stings when you get a dud like its Mini Chicken Tacos.

The bite-sized tacos seem fine on the outside, with packaging that shows an appealing arrangement of chicken tacos on a plate with salsa in the middle, but look them up online and complaints abound. "Was very disappointed in these!", complained one person on Facebook. "Shell was hard and hardly any chicken in it." A commenter on Reddit said that they were "dry and tasteless," while another said they were "absolutely horrible" with "no cheese no nothing. Just a tiny bit of unflavorful chicken."