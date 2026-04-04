Apple Farmers Have An Important Message About The Produce You Find At The Supermarket

Apples are among the most popular fresh fruits in the United States, and while there are many unique types of apples to try and cook with, one thing that they all have in common is that they are all seasonal. This fact is often forgotten by consumers since they are seemingly always available to purchase at your local supermarket, but only because some apples you buy from the store have been stored for months beforehand.

We spoke to Amy Nassisi, one of the "Apple Ladies" at Curran Apple Orchard in University Place, Washington, who set the record straight on the true freshness of the apples you find at large grocery stores and supermarkets. She reminded us that apples are only harvested from August through November in North America. "Because apples have such a short growing season ... , it is common for apples to be on the shelf up to 9 months after they are picked," Nassisi said. "So, commercially, apples are closely managed to preserve them for year-round availability in the grocery store."

This means that just about any apple you buy for a refreshing spring or summertime snack is likely one that was actually picked months prior. Understandably, this leads to major confusion among many apple lovers. However, while your knee-jerk response may be to exclusively buy your apples from orchards in the last few months of the year, apples that are preserved for several months are perfectly safe to eat and often taste just as good as those you pick directly from the tree.